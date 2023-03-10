With less than a month before anglers can pursue salmon and lake trout for open water fishing, the pace has quickened at the shop. Anglers are buying fly-tying materials to craft their favorite streamer flies. It’s interesting to see anglers’ wheels turning in their minds trying to create adaptations to some of the tried-and-true streamer patterns.
A conversation breaks out about the old-school patterns versus the newer patterns. Streamers represent baitfish and early spring salmonids are looking for a fast and large mouthful of food. Streamers are the best way to imitate these important food items.
In the last 20 years, fly tyers have developed several new ways to get the life-like action of the fly in an attempt to deceive the fish. Articulated flies were developed to allow body materials to move in a life like manner. The flies are tied with a series of shanks, each shank tied with their own body materials. These flies are extremely time intensive to tie. They look life like. The question is, “Is the effort worth the reward?”
Another angler chimes in. With the advent of higher quality longer hackles, this angler ties larger baitfish patterns using the feathers to add length and bulk without the complexity of shanks. The quills on these new genetic hackles are tough but flexible and move very well in the water.
It’s this angler’s contention that the feather moves more lifelike since the movement is not restricted like it is with the shanks of the of the newer designed patterns.
This angler takes tried and true striped bass patterns and ties them in colors that imitate freshwater bait fish. The flies can be 8 to 9 inches long. The hook is just behind the eye of the fly. This angler feels that large predatory fish always hit the head of the baitfish to stun it so that the predator can then swallow the bait head first.
Old-time Maine anglers found this true decades ago. These anglers developed the tandem trolling fly. The tandem trolling fly had a standard wet fly hook in the front and a smaller wet fly hook in the rear of the fly with both hooks joined by sevenstrand wire. Tandem trolling flies were able to hook the large fish that strike the head of the imitation.
The traditional streamer flies were all tied on long shank hooks with the hook point at the rear of the fly. With no hook point at the head of a traditional streamer fly, there were more misses than hookups. Necessity is the mother of invention.
While Old Man Winter rages outside today, I will be at the vise creating some of these striper style streamers. The Gray Ghost, Carrie Stevens famous streamer, will be the model to modify. Fulling Mill makes the perfect hook for this style fly called the Streamer Stripper.
Starting with a size 6 hook, I create an orange floss body. No tinsel ribbing. Next is the white bucktail throat. The longer the better. On top of the hook will go the peacock herl. There is no respectable synthetic replacement for peacock herl. Over the herl, replacing golden pheasant crest, is yellow FluroFibre. A small bunch of shad gray bucktail before tying in some long dun saddle hackle.
Replacing the silver pheasant cheeks is several wraps of white tarantula streamer brush swept back. On each side, where the eyes will be glued, the streamer brush gets trimmed flat. Using Loon UV Fly Finish the Flymen Real Eyes get attached to each side. What a fishy looking fly.
A half dozen of these flies will be in the opening day fly box. Only 21 more days.
Tip of the Week
With sufficient snow pack, consider snowshoeing into a remote trout pond to scout it out for open water season.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
