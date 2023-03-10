3-11-2023 North Country Angling-Gray Ghost

Modern materials can be adapted to tie traditional streamer patterns like this Gray Ghost. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

With less than a month before anglers can pursue salmon and lake trout for open water fishing, the pace has quickened at the shop. Anglers are buying fly-tying materials to craft their favorite streamer flies. It’s interesting to see anglers’ wheels turning in their minds trying to create adaptations to some of the tried-and-true streamer patterns.

A conversation breaks out about the old-school patterns versus the newer patterns. Streamers represent baitfish and early spring salmonids are looking for a fast and large mouthful of food. Streamers are the best way to imitate these important food items.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.