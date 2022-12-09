12-10-2022 North Country Angling-Warmer fall

Warmer fall seasons are causing issues for New Hampshire’s outdoor economy. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

In November, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released their annual report on the contribution of outdoor activity to the National Gross Domestic Product. The numbers showed that outdoor recreation accounts for almost two percent of GDP at $454 billion. This was an 18 percent increase over the previous year against a 6 percent increase in the overall economy. Americans have rediscovered the outdoors.

At the state level, Hawaii has the highest percent of recreation to total state GDP of 4.8 percent while Connecticut and New York are lowest at 1.3 percent. New Hampshire is in the middle of the pack at 2.7 percent. This trails Maine at 3.6 percent and Vermont at 4.1 percent.

