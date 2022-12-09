In November, the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released their annual report on the contribution of outdoor activity to the National Gross Domestic Product. The numbers showed that outdoor recreation accounts for almost two percent of GDP at $454 billion. This was an 18 percent increase over the previous year against a 6 percent increase in the overall economy. Americans have rediscovered the outdoors.
At the state level, Hawaii has the highest percent of recreation to total state GDP of 4.8 percent while Connecticut and New York are lowest at 1.3 percent. New Hampshire is in the middle of the pack at 2.7 percent. This trails Maine at 3.6 percent and Vermont at 4.1 percent.
The outdoor recreation economy drives $2.7 billion in economic activity for New Hampshire. Fishing and boating make up $160 million and snow activities make up almost $200 million. Two significant pieces of the total. Two pieces that are very important to the valley.
These two economic drivers have a serious issue that is threatening not just their growth but their very existence. Just look out your window. It is Dec. 10 and there is not a spot of snow on the ground. Nor is there ice on the major lakes and ponds.
The changing climate could wreak havoc on these weather dependent industries. Less water in the summer means warming temperatures in our rivers and our lakes. It then takes longer for these waters to cool, making the onset of winter, and snow generating temperatures, longer to develop.
Trout Unlimited, the nation’s premier water conservation organization, has been at the forefront of the climate change discussion. They are a science driven organization who has developed strategies to minimize the effects of our warming climate. Trout Unlimited has a New Hampshire Council with eight chapters. The Saco Valley Chapter is the local group representing Trout Unlimited interests.
New Hampshire Trout Unlimited was approached by the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation to join in an informational roundtable of the effects of climate change in New Hampshire. They accepted. Also invited, SKI NH. That’s right. The Wildlife Federation had the insight to bring together two organizations that are drivers of New Hampshire’s outdoor economy. Brilliant.
Who would think that anglers, boaters, hunters and skiers would be in the same room together figuring out ways to combat an outside threat to their very existence. It is happening.
On Dec. 13 at 11 a.m. these diverse groups will hold a roundtable to discuss their issues and to find common ground. The roundtable is being held at the North Country Angler. The public is invited to attend.
I will be representing Trout Unlimited. For decades, Trout Unlimited has worked in concert with New Hampshire Fish and Game to do temperature monitoring of waters in New Hampshire.
Some of these findings will be presented at the roundtable. I will be sharing my experiences in stream restoration and how connectivity of our cold water resources can offset some of the effects of climate change.
Jessyca Keeler, President of SKI NH, has been dealing with the issue of ski areas opening later and closing earlier. She will present these issues and then talk about her decision to purchase an electric vehicle.
Eric Orff, retired Fish and Game biologist and member of the Wildlife Federation, will discuss how the lack of snow cover is affecting the balance of our natural predators and their prey.
Will these strange bedfellows come up with the answers to the effects of climate change? Unlikely. But they are blazing a trail for multi discipline cooperation that can only help make things better for New Hampshire’s outdoor economy.
Tip of the Week
Do you know of any culverts or dams that are obstructing stream flows? Let your local Trout Unlimited Chapter know so that they can get it on the list to be removed or repaired.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
