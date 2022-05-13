Fishing, and specifically fly fishing, has a long tradition in the Mount Washington Valley. One need look no further than the North Country Angler, which started as Dick Surette Fly Shop in 1969. The shop is the second continuously operated fly shop in northern New England, longest being the Rangeley Region Fly Shop in Maine.
Today, another chapter in the valley’s fly fishing history will be written. Ledge Brewing in Intervale will be holding the Sip It and Tippet Fly Fishing Festival, a celebration of fly fishing and fly tying, from 3 to 7 p.m. Admission is free. There will be food and beverages available for purchase.
The festival is the brainchild of Ledge Brewing’s lead brewer Cody Floyd. Floyd is a fly angler himself and after the success of the winter fly tying series, Bugs N’ Brews, he knew it was time to hold an event that let anyone interested in fly fishing come together in an effort to display to everyone throughout New England, that the Mount Washington Valley remains a destination for angling.
What should one expect when attending the festival? There will be a dozen companies, led by Orvis Fly Fishing, who will display their products and answer your questions. If you have never cast a fly rod, you will be able to give it a try. Do you want to learn some advanced casting techniques? Experienced anglers will be in attendance to show you how and bring your fly game to another level.
For the experienced fly anglers, Orvis has arranged for their new in the Fall Orvis Superfine fly rods to be available for test casting and preordering. Valley anglers will be one of the first in the country to get to cast these new rods and first in line to receive one in the fall.
Without letting the cat out of the bag, I will just say that if you like a slower action rod without the noodle rod action, the new Superfine is for you.
Other fly fishing vendors attending are Fulling Mill Flies, Fishpond, Scientific Anglers Fly Lines, Sage, Redington and Rio. Most of the major brands or their representatives will be there.
In addition, there will be a charity component to the festival. The two recipients this year are: Confluence Collective and the loved ones of Jonny Zukowski.
The Confluence Collective works collaboratively to remove barriers, support individual and community growth, instigate change and amplify stories more representative of human diversity on the water. Their commitment to making the water an accessible and inclusive place for all people is an inspiration and makes them an ideal beneficiary of this event.
Our friend Jonny Zukowski, a brilliant angler, founder and owner of Mountain High Fly in Lincoln, was killed tragically in a fishing accident earlier this year. Funds raised for Jonny’s memorial fund will help to make sure that his business, Mountain High Fly will carry on and be as successful as it can be.
Sip It and Tippet is happening at an opportune time in the valley. With the increase in tourism in the valley, our chamber of commerce is trying to educate outdoor consumers about proper behaviors while recreating in the White Mountains and the area waterways.
Fly anglers have worked for decades to protect, respect, and preserve our special places. They will lead the way in making sure the valley waterways remain a clean and cherished part of the outdoor experience.
Tip of the Week
Warmer waters means that aquatic bugs are coming to life. Have an assortment of soft hackles, emergers and dry flies on hand to adjust as the situation demands.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
