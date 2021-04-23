With the opening of designated trout ponds, trout fishing the valley begins in earnest. Flies that were tied over the winter are put in fly boxes and fly tying desks look the cleanest that they will look all year.
Just because the fishing for trout ponds is now open and Fish and Game has stocked these waters doesn’t mean that trout will be easy to catch. Environmental conditions play a roll in how, when and where the angler will find trout. Mother Nature reminded us this week that we can be wearing short sleeves one day and thermal underwear the next. These wild swings in weather can create havoc with water temperatures in water bodies. This in turn creates havoc with the fish.
To find trout during these conditions, try using bright-colored lures. Flies with white marabou fit the bill. Marabou Black Ghost, Ballou Special, Fish Skull Bugger, Montreal Courtesan, White Wooly Bugger and Humungous all fit this category. Carry at least one of these in your fly box.
Spin lures to use should have hot colors painted on to the metal portion of the lure. Kastmaster, Little Cleo, Panther Martin, Mepps, Phoebe and Daredevil all come in configurations that have hot colors painted on the blades.
Where you throw these lures will help in your search. When walking along the shoreline or boating around the waterbody, look for structure. Trees, rocks, weed beds are all places that fish hide. Cast as close to shore as possible and retrieve your lure. First retrieve should be fast to look like a fleeing baitfish. Each subsequent cast slow down the retrieve. In colder water, fish are logy so give them a chance to catch up to and intercept your offering.
One night at Hatch Pond serves as an example. After tying on a Golden Demon (it was the recommended fly from a fellow angler), I kicked the float tube out away from shore with enough distance to toss back toward the structure in the pond. Cast after cast and no sight of a fish. Very perplexing as the Fish and Game Stocking Reports said there were trout in the pond.
I sat in the tube and stared into the fly box. The Marabou Black Ghost called to me. I tied the fly to the end of the leader.
Kicking the tube back to my starting point, casting began again. Same locations as before. I did let the fly sink deeper than I had let the Golden Demon sink.
After a count to 10, a quick strip, strip, strip of the fly line began. Half way back to the tube, the fly was grabbed by a willing brook trout. The rod bowed and the brook trout headed for the structure. A couple of kicks of the float tube and the fish was out of escape range and quickly came to hand.
The search was complete. Tonight, it would be the Marabou Black Ghost that found the fish. For the next hour, the Marabou Black Ghost did its magic and found trout along the shore of Hatch Pond. It was a fun night with the fly rod.
Marabou is a great material for early season flies. It swims in the water with that “marabou magic.” It is irresistible to the trout and the fly angler.
Tip of the Week
Before you see bugs hatching on area waters, don’t be afraid to fish your fly or lure deep. This time of year, if you aren’t losing lures and flies on the bottom, you aren’t fishing deep enough.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.