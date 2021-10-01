The final two weeks of trout fishing can be fickle. Some years, we have summer-like weather with temperatures that are unfriendly to the fish. Some years, we must spend time removing ice from the guides of our rods.
This year, it looks like we will have a “normal” fall with daytime temperatures in the 60s and nighttime temperatures in the low 40s. These are the temperatures that create ideal water conditions for the trout angler.
As the author of “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters,” this is the time of year that I take out my copy of the book and decide which of the remote trout ponds I should revisit. It is one of the joys of rereading the book, seeing which pond will jump out and say, “Fish me!”
Turning to page 57, there it was. Munn Pond. Munn Pond is the sleeper pond in the town of Errol. It isn’t that far off Route 16. It isn’t too big for a canoe or float tube. It isn’t too small that you feel like you are wasting time. The walk in is just long enough that you aren’t exhausted. And the trout are amazing.
Make no mistake. Munn Pond is a big brook trout pond. It runs to over 30 feet deep. There are shoals and drop-offs. There are baitfish. There are native fish. There are fingerlings stocked by helicopter. The wild trout in this pond know how to put on the feed bag. When we catch a brook trout in Munn Pond, we will be counting the pounds not the inches.
While I had not fished this pond in years, the conditions were lined up for a fishing trip. Loading the float tube and the TFO Impact six weight fly rod with Fo-Tech level sink 9 line into the Silver Ghost, the Silver Ghost headed to Errol.
The road into Munn Pond has always been challenging. Numerous times in the past it was easier to walk in rather than trying to drive straight uphill in four wheel drive shifted to LO. With ATV trails now running close to the pond, the choice is to park off Route 16 and hike the ATV trail to the pond.
The FishCat float tube acts as a backpack as well. Waders are strapped to the float tube. Wading shoes are zipped into the pockets. The fishing vest carries flies, extra fly lines, net, forceps, nippers.
Once loaded, arms slide through the FishCat backpack straps. Rod and fins picked up and the under a mile hike begins.
Arriving at the shoreline, the loon pair were working an area in the middle of the pond. A good indicator of where trout may be found. Waders, boots, and fins were donned. A Little Brook Trout Bucktail was tied to the end of the line. The FishCat carried me into the pond.
After a couple of short strikes on the Little Brook Trout Bucktail, it was time for a fly change. Opening the Fall streamer box, the white Humungous caught my eye. I grabbed a size 10 and tied it to the end of the leader. While this fly change was taking place, the wind had carried the FishCat to the western shore. The area that the loons were working earlier.
The TFO Impact shot the Humungous sixty feet. The line began to sink, nine inches per second. After forty seconds, I began to strip in the line. Wham! A trout smashed the fly and took line from the apron of the float tube. This was a nice fish.
After a couple of minutes, a beautiful male brook trout, in full spawning colors, was brought to hand. The trout had the feed bag on and action continued for the next two hours.
It was money, each time the fly was cast. Surely, a day that will not be soon forgotten.
Tip of the Week
Change your fly or lure often when fall fishing for trout. Once you find a pattern the fish are taking you will have a great day on the water.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.