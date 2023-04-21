4-22-2023 North Country Angling-Opening day karma

Good opening day karma from the “pond that shall not be named.” (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

Anglers are superstitious by nature. The lucky fishing hat. Casting the fly you left on your fly line before changing the fly to what you wish to fish that day. Catching a fish on the first cast. Thanking the fish gods after landing a big fish. There really are too many to mention.

Each angler has their own ways of making sure that the karma is good when hitting the water. But never is having good karma more important than on opening day. Bad karma on opening day can ruin an entire season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.