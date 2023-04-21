Anglers are superstitious by nature. The lucky fishing hat. Casting the fly you left on your fly line before changing the fly to what you wish to fish that day. Catching a fish on the first cast. Thanking the fish gods after landing a big fish. There really are too many to mention.
Each angler has their own ways of making sure that the karma is good when hitting the water. But never is having good karma more important than on opening day. Bad karma on opening day can ruin an entire season.
One of my first karma items was to always have a Royal Coachman wet fly in the fly box. This goes back to my early fly-fishing days when on opening day after catching a few small brook trout on bait, I switched to my fly rod and caught the biggest trout of the day on a Royal Coachman. I have had one in my fly box every opening day since that day. I may not fish the fly on opening day, but I always have the option.
The next bugaboo that I picked up along the journey was to fish a sinking line first on opening day. This stemmed from a spring when the ice went out late and the stocking truck had yet to arrive at the local trout pond.
Fishing was slow that day so just for kicks and giggles, I put on a sinking fly line. I caught the only fish, a holdover brook trout, of the day using that line and a Light Edson Tiger bucktail.
Using a canoe, not a float tube, is another of my opening day superstitions. This dates back to an opening day on a local pond where the shore access was usually lined with anglers. A little too crowded for my taste. To beat the crowd, we launched a canoe and paddled out just beyond the reach of the spin fishermen and proceeded to cast Muddler Minnow flies on full sink lines.
Action with the shore anglers was slow to nonexistent. Once we anchored the canoe and began our casting, fish were taking on every cast. Spin anglers moved down the shoreline toward us. They began casting lures. The surface lit up like a naval bombardment. Plop, splash, gurgle.
The surface disturbance was crazy with all the spin lures being cast in our direction. We moved the canoe out further than the lures could reach. We continued to catch fish. Fishing ponds from a canoe became an opening day must do.
The newest superstition added has been fishing the “pond that shall not be named.” The pond was christened with this moniker by several of the old-time anglers in the valley. The tradition was continued by Bill and Janet Thompson when they purchased the North Country Angler.
Sadly, Janet passed away before the opening day of 2016. To maintain her karma for opening day, my season has opened on the pond since 2017. It will as long as I own the shop. Nothing could provide bad karma faster than upsetting Janet by not fishing there on that day.
By now, you have figured out how I spent my opening day morning. Arrive at the “pond that shall not be named” at 5:30 a.m. Launch the canoe from the landing area with the six weight full sink fly line and the last fly I used on that line (a Dark Edson Tiger). Paddle down the pond and anchor just outside the reach of the shoreline fly casters. Casting and doing the countdown method until the level where the fish are has been found. Change flies until the fly the fish wants was learned. Look to the heavens and wink at Janet.
Looks like the karma for 2023 will be good. Best of luck to you all for 2023 fishing season.
Tip of the Week
Until the ponds and lakes have “turned over” from a strong day of wind, fish will be near the bottom where the water is warmest.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
