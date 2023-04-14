4-15-2023 North Country Angling-opening day

N.H. Fish and Game will be stocking large brook trout in area ponds for opening day of designated trout ponds. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

The Wesclock travel alarm went off at exactly 5:30 a.m. just as it had done for so many years. Troutman got up and went into the Old Timer’s bedroom and shook his shoulder.

The Old Timer opened one eye and said, “Is it time already?” Troutman nodded his head in the affirmative. Another opening day of trout fishing was about to begin.

