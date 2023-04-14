The Wesclock travel alarm went off at exactly 5:30 a.m. just as it had done for so many years. Troutman got up and went into the Old Timer’s bedroom and shook his shoulder.
The Old Timer opened one eye and said, “Is it time already?” Troutman nodded his head in the affirmative. Another opening day of trout fishing was about to begin.
Troutman took out the old coffee pot and filled it with fresh spring water from the tap of the camp. This spring water was like nectar from the Gods. It had a clean and crisp taste with just a hint of spruce from the rain water filtering into the aquifer.
The coffee of choice was Tim Horton’s dark roast. Troutman and the Old Timer had come to enjoy a cup of Tim Horton’s coffee. It reminded them of their fishing excursion to Canada. Long gone were the days of Maxwell House and Folgers. Two standbys from days gone by.
The old gas stove lit on cue and the coffee pot was set over the flame. Troutman went to the sink to wash the sleep from his eyes and quickly brush his teeth. Going into the main lodge, Troutman threw on his long underwear, his insulated wader pants and his Orvis PRO Hoodie.
Like all opening days, this day would start off cool and the pond water was still 40 degrees, Troutman having scouted out the pond of choice the day before.
Walking back into the kitchen, Troutman put the fry pan on another of the gas stove burners. Bacon soon sizzled on the hot metal and the smell spread throughout the cabin.
Troutman heard the Old Timer get out of bed and start to get dressed. Troutman knew it was an effort for the Old Timer to get up this early and to head out for fishing this early in the season. A good breakfast and a strong cup of coffee would make it all seem worthwhile.
“I hope Fish and Game stocked this pond,” said the Old Timer. “I’m too old to be getting up this early to get skunked.”
Troutman had spoken to the local Conservation Office “Sarge” the day before while scouting. Sarge had given Troutman the 411 on the stocking and the best access point for Troutman and the Old Timer to try.
Sunny-side-up eggs, bacon and an English muffin always tasted better when they were cooked at camp. The second cup of Tim Horton’s was better than the first. The two anglers spent time talking about opening days gone past. The two had an inseparable bond that gravitated around the mountains, the water and the brook trout.
“Sarge tells me they put some huge brook trout in Round Pond,” said Troutman. “They put them in at our favorite spot so we should be in good shape.”
“I hope that old dock is still intact,” said the Old Timer. “I can cast just fine from there. I won’t need to get into the water and freeze my ass off either.”
“That’s fine,” said Troutman. “I will wade down to the drop-off and fish my favorite hole. Sometimes I catch holdovers in that spot.”
As the two pulled into the parking spot at Round Pond, the sky was just starting to lighten. The two sat in silence. They need not speak. Their bond did all the talking.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
