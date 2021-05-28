Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the fishing season in the Mount Washington Valley. Anglers from all over New England will be arriving to pursue their favorite fish species. Trout, bass and pickerel are just a few of the species that anglers hope will be on the end of their line.
Read on to learn about our choices of hot spots when enjoying Memorial Day weekend fishing excursions.
When it comes to trout, we head to two places this weekend. If you like to fish in ponds, Thorne Pond in Bartlett is the place to be. The snow-making pond for Attitash and Bear Peak Ski Areas, Thorne Pond receives a generous stocking of brook trout from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Fly anglers use a variety of emergers and dry flies to catch these brook trout of Thorne Pond. The Dark Cahill, Light Cahill, and Royal Coachman fished subsurface will bring brookies to hand. The Parachute Adams in natural, purple, or pink are dry flies to use for this visual angling.
Spin anglers choose to use 1/16th or 1/32nd ounce Daredevils or spinner baits in hot colors bring a response from the trout. Let the lure sink deep into the depths of the pond and give the lure a fast retrieve. The strikes will be explosive.
Should you decide to bring the kids along, worms and a bobber will attract the trout. Place your bobber three feet above the bait, cast your line into the middle of the pond and wait. Kids will stare intently, waiting for the bobber to disappear under the water.
Moving water anglers should head west on the Kancamagus Highway to the Albany Covered Bridge. The Swift River travels here and is the recipient of many fine trout from Fish and Game. The same flies, lures and baits that attract trout at Thorne Pond will be successful in the Swift River.
Look for riffle water that dumps into pools where the trout find safety in the depths of the water. Mink and otter love to feast on trout in the Swift and the trout learn quickly to find the deepest spots in order to avoid these predators.
Bass, both largemouth and smallmouth, are popular quarry this weekend. A productive spot to fish for bass is Crystal Lake in Eaton. Fishing here will need the use of some sort of craft. We prefer to use a canoe but boats with up to 9.9 horsepower are allowed on Crystal. The new boat launch is tricky to navigate so be careful when pulling into or exiting the boat launch into the traffic on Route 153.
Once on the water, head to Cass Point. The big boulders and quick drop offs make for great bass habitat. Fly anglers use AD’s Whitey Tidy with full sink lines. Spin anglers use their favorite spin baits or plastic worms. Bait anglers use small dace or golden shiners.
Sharing the lake with the loons while awaiting the savage strike of a spawning bass makes for a memorable day. Please remember that all bass must be released immediately this weekend.
A great place to chase pickerel is Pequawket Pond in Conway. These sharp toothed critters can be tricky to hook and land. A stainless wire leader is a mandatory accessory when chasing pickerel. Fly anglers use big, bright streamers with 3D eyes. Spin anglers default to the tried and true red and white Daredevil. You will never forget your first tussle with a valley pickerel.
Tip of the Week
Don’t be a slob angler. Bring a trash bag with you and carry out more than you carry in.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
