I will never forget the first time that I heard the haunting call. The family was staying at my dad’s boss’ leased camp on First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg. It was after supper, and we were sitting at the table playing whist.
When the call echoed across the lake, we all got up from the table and went out onto the porch facing the lake. The call of the loon says wilderness. In the 1960s, the Connecticut Lakes were still wilderness.
Loons had this special association with wilderness. It was rare to be able to hear a loon call let alone see a loon in the wild. Every encounter was a special occurrence.
Over the years, Leslie and I would take canoe trips just to find loons. They fascinated us. We collected loon decoys. We framed photographs Leslie had taken. We bought recordings and would listen to them when we needed a moment of “chill.” If you have never heard a loon call, Google it. It is a sound you will not soon forget.
After the movie “On Golden Pond,” protecting and fostering loon populations became a thing. Nesting platforms on waterbodies that had loon habitat sprung up.
These nesting platforms helped to protect the eggs from predators like racoons, foxes and weasels. Loon populations began to expand. Loons began to show up on waterbodies that were not necessarily in the wilderness.
Loons are carnivores. They eat fish, crayfish, frogs, snails, salamanders and leeches. They find their prey by sight and that is the major reason that loons like the clear cold waters of North America. They stab prey with their pointy bill. Prey with vertebrae are swallowed headfirst.
To aid in their digestion, loons swallow small pebbles from the bottom of the waters in which they live. Similar to grouse, the pebbles help to grind up the exoskeletons of their prey. The stones also aid in stomach cleaning and the regurgitation of foods for the newborn loon chicks.
Herein lies the problem. When loons are picking up the stones, they are picking up lead sinkers that have been lost by anglers fishing. The loons mistake the lead sinkers for stones.
Once the lead is in the loon’s stomach it is quickly absorbed into the blood stream and the loon dies from lead poisoning. Lead poisoning is now a leading cause of death in New Hampshire’s loon population.
New Hampshire has been proactive in protecting loons from lead poisoning. It is unlawful in New Hampshire to sell or use in freshwater lead fishing sinkers or jigs weighing one ounce or less.
This includes any sinker or jig that is painted, coated, covered by a substance or attached skirt. Fortunately, the fishing industry has been on the no lead trend for over a decade, and there are plenty of non-lead substitutes available to anglers.
In spite of the change, there is still an abundance of lead sinkers and jigs in circulation. Stepping up to help raise awareness of the issue and to get the lead out of anglers’ hands is the Loon Preservation Committee (loonsafe.org). This organization offers a lead buyback program and North Country Angler is the location where you can convert your old, illegal lead into cash.
Simply bring your lead sinkers and jigs to the North Country Angler and receive a $10 gift certificate good for any product in the shop. There is a complete line of non-lead sinkers and jigs available at the shop.
The Loon Preservation Committee will collect the lead once a quarter and see that it is disposed of safely. The loons win and the anglers get to replace their old lead sinkers with the new tin-bismuth sinkers.
There will certainly be more haunting loon calls in our futures with this well thought out program.
Tip of the Week
If you have a larger amount of lead sinkers, consider melting the lead and pouring it into a soup can until the can is filled. This makes a heavy but compact anchor for your kayak or canoe.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
