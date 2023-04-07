4-8-2023 North Country Angling-Let’s Get the Lead Out

You can safely dispose of your lead tackle at the North Country Angler. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

I will never forget the first time that I heard the haunting call. The family was staying at my dad’s boss’ leased camp on First Connecticut Lake in Pittsburg. It was after supper, and we were sitting at the table playing whist.

When the call echoed across the lake, we all got up from the table and went out onto the porch facing the lake. The call of the loon says wilderness. In the 1960s, the Connecticut Lakes were still wilderness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.