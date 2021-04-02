For the pranksters among us, April 1 is a day we look forward to. April Fools' Day is loaded with pranks, most notably the ones printed in The Conway Daily Sun.
For the anglers among us, April 1 marks an equally important day. Anglers can begin their pursuit of Salmo Salar Sebago, the landlock salmon.
Over the past couple of springs, Mother Nature has pulled the prank on the landlock angler. Conway Lake and Silver Lake have remained frozen solid and inaccessible to the salmon angler. Salmon anglers were left to pursue their quarry in rivers like the Merrymeeting, the Newfound, or the Bearcamp.
Mother Nature took pity on us this year. Inlet and outlet bays were open on Conway Lake, Silver Lake, and Lake Ossipee. These areas were very fishable. Mother Nature still had her say with a cold rain that sent chills through even the hardiest of anglers.
April 2 was a much nicer day for fishing and casting for the “king” of game fish. Armed with a nine foot, seven weight, Temple Fork fly rod loaded with a Cortland Compact Series type 6 fly line, I headed to Conway Lake.
Parking at the town parking lot. I took out my rod, waders, and wading boots. The plan was to fish the bay above the dam in the lake proper. The ice was gone and salmon will be drawn to the outflow current in pursuit of smelt. Looking into my fly box, it was tough to make a decision. Gray Ghost? Nine Three? Black Ghost? Supervisor? Andy’s Smelt? Golden Marvel?
I chose the Golden Marvel. This is a tried and true landlock salmon fly developed by Ora Smith. Ora loved the translucency of golden pheasant crest and his version of the fly had eight to 12 of these feathers as the wing of the fly.
I dislike golden pheasant crest. The feathers have a mind of their own. To get the feathers to lay on the hook correctly, one needs to wet the feathers, lay them on a cardboard roll, and wait for the feathers to dry. I have been looking for an alternative.
Saltwater fly anglers have been using FluoroFibre as a winging material for decades. This material was developed as a replacement to polar bear fur, once a staple to fly tyers before polar bears were added to the endangered species list.
FluoroFibre it a thin crinkled strand of fluorocarbon that can be colored. There is a wide range of colors. One of the FluoroFibre colors exactly matches golden pheasant crest.
Having tied a dozen of the new Golden Marvels in various sizes, I selected a size four from the fly box and tied the fly to the seven and a half foot 3x leader. It was time for the maiden voyage of the newly developed fly.
The fly rod loaded efficiently, and the fly was directed out into the open water of the outlet. Counting to ten allowed the fly line to sink closer to the bottom of the lake. Stripping the fly back, the current pulled the fly toward the dam. The fly was slim and quivered bait like in the current as it raced to the outlet.
As the fly disappeared under the bridge, I quickly stripped the fly. Out of nowhere, a landlock salmon grabbed the Golden Marvel. Fish on!
The battle was quick. The fish was landed and returned to the water. A great beginning to landlock salmon season.
Tip of the Week
Early season landlock fishing is best where inlet and outlet streams have melted the ice and create warmer water for fish to chase bait.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
