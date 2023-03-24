One week from today, the open water season for landlock salmon opens on area lakes. Landlock salmon is one of the most sought after, and elusive, game fish in the state of New Hampshire.
Anglers have been coming through the doors at the North Country Angling picking up flies, leaders, fly lines and, in some cases, trolling outfits so that they will be ready to hit the water on April 1.
Trolling flies for landlock salmon has a long and rich history. It has led to many inventions that have held the test of time. A. W. Ballou developed the first marabou streamer in his pursuit of landlocks. J. Herbert Sanborn developed the first tandem trolling fly in his pursuit of stopping short strikes from playful landlocks.
Trolling spoons saw a New England revolution as well with the invention of the Mooselook Wobbler trolling lure. This spoon started as a gold or silver plated lure but has now morphed into a rainbow of colors and a myriad of finishes. It is a top seller here at the shop.
One of my prized possessions is a Davis Cowbell Troll. This is used to imitate a school of baitfish and the angler “sews” a bait fish to the hook and trails the bait behind the cowbell. Another highly effective method for catching landlocks while trolling bait.
If trolling is your game, a good leadcore line is a necessity. This helps get the fly or lure into the feeding zone and keep it there. Leadcore lines has a braid over the lead core that changes colors every 10 yards. You will often hear anglers asking each other, “How many colors?” This is to know the depth that the fish are chasing the bait.
A recent development in leadcore lines is Microlead. This technology allows for the lead core to be milled in a smaller diameter and then covered with a high density braided line. The result is a stronger line with smaller diameter. Perfect for more backing to allow for playing the “great leaper.”
Leaders should be short and stout. Anglers would be wise to use 7½ foot 2x or 3x leaders. There are some very large salmon to be found in New Hampshire.
With the strange winter, ice conditions will be changing rapidly. As of this writing there are the usual open water spots to chase landlocks but that may change quickly in the next week.
My favorite spots to start the season are the boat launch at the southern end on Silver Lake and the inlets of Deer River and Forest Brook. Those areas will have smelt starting to congregate and this will bring the landlocks, the rainbow trout and the lake trout to the edges of the ice.
My preferred tactic is to throw a fly along the edge of the ice, count to 10 and strip the fly quickly. Fish hang under the ice for protection and then dart out to grab the bait. Be ready. The strikes from fish cruising along the ice edges will be quick and devastating.
I use the same tactics on Conway Lake at the outflow and the inlets of Willey Brook and Snow Brook. Both of these brooks have smelt runs and the landlocks will be chasing bait.
The Big Lake, Winnipesauke, should have enough open water to do some trolling. If this is your preferred method, try the Weirs or Alton Bay as those tend to open up first. I have had several customers tell me they drag john boats into those places and have non stop action on opening day.
Tip of the Week
Always replace your leader before starting a new fishing season. Many a fine fish has been lost on last season’s leader due to weak spots form being stored over the winter.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.