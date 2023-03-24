3-25-2023 North Country Angling-Landlock salmon

Landlock salmon will be the primary focus of area anglers starting April 1. (WHITE MOUNTAIN ANGLING PHOTO)

One week from today, the open water season for landlock salmon opens on area lakes. Landlock salmon is one of the most sought after, and elusive, game fish in the state of New Hampshire.

Anglers have been coming through the doors at the North Country Angling picking up flies, leaders, fly lines and, in some cases, trolling outfits so that they will be ready to hit the water on April 1.

