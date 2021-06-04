Each year, New Hampshire Fish and Game designates a day where anyone, resident or non-resident, can open-water fish without the need to purchase a license. The idea behind this is to give those who have never experienced angling, but have an interest in trying the sport a chance to do so for free. Saturday, June 5, is this year’s day.
The valley has several places that are excellent for first time anglers. The Wiley House Pond in Crawford Notch is a top destination if you want to catch a brook trout. New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources has raised the gates on the dam and refilled the pond. New Hampshire Fish and Game has stocked the pond with some great brook trout.
Casting spinners or a worm and bobber from shore should bring trout to hand. This is a great place to take the kids. In addition to fishing, there is hiking and picnicking. The kids will have a blast and make great memories.
Please remember that fishing from the dam is not allowed. It is also requested that you limit your keep to two fish though general fishing regulations apply to these waters.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited will be holding a learn to fish program at the Jackson Kid Pond in Jackson Center. The program will run from 9 a.m. to noon. If you have a child who is interested in fishing, the members of Saco Valley Trout Unlimited will have your child casting and fishing in no time.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited will have spin fishing gear and flyfishing gear available for use. They will provide free instruction. Flies and or garden worms will also be available. Saco Valley Trout Unlimited provides this program each year as a service to the community. If you and your child have ever wanted to explore the sport of angling, this is the perfect way to try. It’s all free,
For warm water fish like bass, pickerel, and yellow perch, Lake Chocorua is a great choice. There is public access to the lake. Canoes and kayaks are allowed. If you want to sit with a bobber and a worm in the water and take in incredible landscape, Chocorua is the place.
One of my early fishing memories is from the Lake Chocorua. We owned a 12-foot john boat with three seats. Dad would take the middle seat and row my brother and I out to the deep hole in the north end of the lake. This was in the area of the inlet.
At the time, Fish and Game stocked brook trout in Chocorua. The deep hole held these fish along with wild brook trout that dropped down from the brook. Hardly a Memorial Day went by that we didn’t spend an afternoon on Chocorua.
The water quality in Chocorua has degraded and Fish & Game now stocks rainbow trout. These trout can survive in the lower quality water and the higher average water temperatures. The higher water temperatures have made Chocorua prime water for bass, pickerel, yellow perch, and crappie.
Once you get “hooked” on fishing, you will need to purchase a New Hampshire fishing license. Residents have the option to purchase a calendar year license for $45 and associated fees or a one day license for $10 plus fees. A New Hampshire resident is someone who holds a valid New Hampshire driver’s license or non-driver photo identification issued by the State of N.H. Division of Motor Vehicles and does not claim a residence in any other state for any purpose.
Temporary fishing licenses are available to non-residents are one day for $15, three days for $28 and seven days for $35. Dates for use intended will be requested at the time of purchase and the dates must be consecutive.
Tip of the Week
Consider purchasing a pair of forceps to make hook removal easier.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
