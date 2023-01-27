Every decade or so one of those endless debates among anglers rears its head. Scrolling through social media the other day an opinion piece from Kirk Deeter, editor of Trout Magazine, jumped out at me. My reaction: “Here we go again.”
The title of the piece, “Is fly-fishing an elitist pursuit?” can be found on the Trout Unlimited website, tu.org. Deeter’s blog is called The True Cast, and he hopes to open for discussion several topics among the angling community and the conservation community. These two groups are being drawn closer together as they learn that each other’s interests are mutually beneficial.
Deeter started out angling like most of us. He would take his Zebco and a Kastmaster lure down to the lake and cast for trout and salmon. The passion was so strong that he would go fish before school. Fly fishing entered Deeter’s repertoire when his college sweetheart invited him to the family camp for a weekend of fly fishing. Deeter was immediately enamored with the art form, and his sweetheart’s dad gave the thumbs up. Deeter found two new loves on that trip.
The appeal to fly fishing over spin fishing was figuring out the puzzle that is fly fishing. Reading water. Deciphering hatches. Matching equipment to conditions. Fly fishing was mentally challenging.
Deeter points out that fly fishing is like any other outdoor pursuit. You can have plenty of enjoyment with basic equipment. If it becomes a passion then you can take it to whatever level your pocketbook can afford. It’s no different with skiing, boating, snowmobiling, ATVing, hiking or biking. You can enjoy a day biking with a $100 bike. You can increase your experience with a $1,000 bike. You can reach the pinnacle with a $7,000 bike. Is someone who chooses the $7,000 bike an elitist?
The article got me thinking about my own evolution as an angler and a conservationist. I started with a closed faced Shakespeare rod fishing with worms in streams and nightcrawlers under a bobber in ponds. My dad and my uncle were my instructors and those were the times when if you didn’t catch your limit it was a bad day. The two of them grew up in an era that if you didn’t bring home some fish, you ate bread and watered down soup. If you did bring home fish, you were the hero.
After a couple of years of slow fishing here in the valley and the Great North Woods, the decision to switch to fly fishing was made. New Hampshire’s fly-fishing-only waters were stocked more often than general law streams and the fish stocked were bigger.
In those days, stocked fish were fed with pellets derived from animal byproducts. The flesh was white and tasted like liver. Fishing for stocked fish was fun but the inedible fish would be returned to the water. My ethos switched from kill them, grill them to catch and release. It was during this time that legendary fly angler Lee Wulff began to promote catch and release as well.
For decades, I fished with clearance fly rods under $50 and fly reels under $25. I knew about more expensive equipment, but I caught plenty of fish with my closeout specials.
In the 1990s, I joined Trout Unlimited. I wanted to give back to the sport that had given so much to me. Trout Unlimited members were mostly fly anglers. It helped me to join an organization filled with folks who shared my passion.
Another evolution took place. Conservation of cold water resources in a time of climate challenges was necessary to protect and preserve the fish I had grown up cherishing. The guys that were members spanned the gamut.
From closeout anglers, like me, to anglers with $1,000 bamboo rods. All of them were down to earth guys. None were elitist. This is where I learned that fish don’t care who is on the other end of the line. And that is why fly fishing is not elitist. A creature with a brain the size of a pea is the great equalizer.
Tip of the Week
Looking to upgrade from your “beginner” fly rod outfit? Go to your nearest fly shop and ask to test cast a new rod. You will quickly feel the difference.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.