Leaving the Shop at 5 p.m., the back porch light is no longer illuminating itself as I walk down the stairs. The sky is light enough that the sensor does not turn on the spotlight. The longer days signal that spring is a little over 30 days away.
For the hard water angler, this puts a little bit of giddy up in efforts to ice fish. Longer days mean warmer temperatures and the ice that had been forming all winter will now slowly begin to recede.
Melting snow will puddle on the ice during the day and refreeze at night. Old fishing holes will grow as the warm sun shines down on the open expanses of frozen lakes and ponds. Spring holes begin to show as the warmer ground water attacks the ice from below.
Portable ice shanties and bob houses are no longer necessary refuge from Mother Nature’s fury. The daytime negative wind chills begin to subside. Being out on the ice, in the bright sunshine brings a warmth to the bodies of those who have braved the elements in December, January and early February.
This is the time of year where the casual ice angler, like myself, doesn’t flinch when thinking ice fishing. Its full speed ahead. Now is ice fishing’s sweet spot.
With this as background, I made my first foray out onto the ice Tuesday. The sun was high in the sky and provided warmth despite the gusty winds. Crystal Lake, the gem of Eaton and home to some very large brown trout seemed like the place to drill a few holes and try to jig a leviathan to the surface.
Pulling into the parking lot, I was the only one at the lake. One of the advantages to fishing on a Tuesday. Looking out across the lake, I saw one bob house out in the deep end of the lake. An angler who has clearly been chasing the large brown trout all winter long.
Bob houses are good markers for finding fish. A bob house is not easily moved. Ice anglers locate them where they have been catching fish.
I was on foot, so I would not make it to the area of the bob house. My goal was to make it out to Cass Point and begin the fishing there. Using the Clay Groves Method of jig for five minutes and move to your next hole, I would work from Cass Point across the lake to the opposite shore. This is the smallest part of the lake with good drop off structure.
The Eskimo Pistol Augur powered by the Makita Brushless Drill made a nice hole in 18 inches of ice. A good sign that there will be enough ice to survive the topsy-turvy spring temperatures and rain showers.
The hand-tied chartreuse smelt imitation went down the hole toward the bottom of the pond. Once it stopped, the methodical jigging of the lure began. One minute … two minutes … three minutes … four minutes … five minutes. No strikes.
Moving 10 feet out, I began to drill another hole. The augur loosened from the drill. Out of instinct, I grabbed the chuck to tighten it onto the augur. The chuck grabbed the bit and then grabbed my glove. The glove wrapped around the chuck and pulled my hand with it. This tightened the glove against my hand breaking every blood vessel. Good thing there was plenty of ice to pack around the hand and slow the swelling.
Ice fishing was done for the day.
Walking back to the truck, the warmth of the sun felt as good on the body as the ice felt on my hand. I’ll be back on the next warm Tuesday. Still looking for Crystal Lake’s sweet spot and a big brown trout.
Tip of the Week
Perch travel in schools this time of year as they prepare to spawn. When you catch one perch get your bait back into the hole quickly as there are likely more fish to be caught.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
