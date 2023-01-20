1-21-2023 North Country Angling-Free Fishing

Tip ups are a fast and inexpensive way to enjoy a day of ice fishing. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

Hunters and anglers have long led the call for conservation of our fish and wildlife. These user pay an excise tax on all of the hunting and fishing equipment they purchase. The money is collected and then redistributed back to the states for use programs that protect and propagate fish and wildlife.

To continue this successful program, new end users must be recruited to these sports. One of the methods developed over the years is to hold free fishing days. The free fishing days take various configurations. Some states do back to back days. Some states do only one day per year. Other states have a free day in the winter, to accommodate hardwater anglers and a free day in the summer to accommodate open water anglers. New Hampshire is one of these states.

