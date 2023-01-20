Hunters and anglers have long led the call for conservation of our fish and wildlife. These user pay an excise tax on all of the hunting and fishing equipment they purchase. The money is collected and then redistributed back to the states for use programs that protect and propagate fish and wildlife.
To continue this successful program, new end users must be recruited to these sports. One of the methods developed over the years is to hold free fishing days. The free fishing days take various configurations. Some states do back to back days. Some states do only one day per year. Other states have a free day in the winter, to accommodate hardwater anglers and a free day in the summer to accommodate open water anglers. New Hampshire is one of these states.
So today, Jan. 21, is the state’s free ice fishing day. No license is required for any angling. All other fishing regulations are in effect for free fishing day. Basic rules to follow are:
• Limit of six lines per angler (I use five tip ups and one jig line).
• Limit of two lines on “lake trout and salmon” lakes.
• New Hampshire-Maine lakes are limited to five lines.
Designated trout ponds are closed to all fishing even if the ponds hold warm-water fish like pickerel and bass. Designated trout ponds in the valley include Hatch Pond, Long Pond, Blue Pond, Shaw Pond and Trout Pond. If in doubt, check wildlife.state.nh.us for the list of designated trout ponds or ask for a fishing regulations book wherever you purchase your fishing equipment.
Ice conditions in the valley are variable. Large lakes like Silver Lake, Conway Lake, Big Pea Porridge, Loon or Iona have not yet frozen solid or just recently did freeze solid. The risk of fishing these water bodies is not worth the reward.
Small lakes and ponds are far safer to fish. Pequawket Pond, Pea Porridge Pond, Red Eagle Pond, Echo Lake and Dollof Pond in Conway all have ice that is safe to walk. Thorne Pond in Bartlett and the north end of Purity Lake should be safe to walk as well. Leave the ATV or snowmobile at home. If those go through the ice, the operator is responsible for recovery and the cost to pull your snowmobile from 30 feet of water could cost you hundreds of dollars.
With the light amounts of ice, holes can be cut with a chisel. When using a chisel look for old ice fishing holes as they tend to chip out quickly. You can still use a hand augur as well with the small ice depths.
If you elect to use tip ups to ice fish, you will need some bait for your hook. Artificial baits like Berkley GULP are highly effective and inexpensive. They also have a long self life. If you choose to go with live bait, there are dealers south of town that will provide you with quality bait. Silver Lake Home Center in Madison, Ossipee Bait & Tackle in Effingham and Sirotac in Ossipee will supply your needs.
Ice fishing equipment is inexpensive. For less than the cost of two lift tickets at a ski area you can get onto the ice and have a day of family fun.
Contact the North Country Angler in North Conway (603-356-6000) for information and equipment. They will provide you with the basics to enjoy your free fishing day or provide you with information about full service guided excursions.
Tip of the Week
After catching a perch, yellow or white, get your lure right back in the water. Perch travel in schools and you should be able to catch several once the fish are located.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
