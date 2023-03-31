In an announcement that rocked the fisheries world, New Hampshire Fish and Game has announced that it will cease operation of their five fish hatcheries effective immediately. All hatcheries have been acquired by Acme Aquaculture. Price was unavailable at press time.
Fish and Game Executive Director Scot Masonite said in a press release, “Fish hatcheries have been a drain of Fish and Game resources for decades. While this has been a difficult decision, we feel that the time to cut the umbilical cord of frankenfish being placed is state waters is now.”
“Our recent studies show that New Hampshire has wild brook trout in every watershed that has appropriate habitat. When we looked at those waters and saw that we stocked over these naturally reproducing fish we had to ask ourselves why?” Masonite continued. “In addition, surveys showed that the trout anglers prefer wild, native fish over farmed fish.”
The press release pointed out that bass, both small-mouth and large-mouth, were now the prevalent fish species targeted by the angling community, having been spread by bucket biologists. Bass reproduce at an alarming rate and need no supplemental stocking. It is Fish and Game’s plan to hold culinary courses around the state promoting the delicacy of bass as table fare.
To accommodate this change in philosophy several rule changes will be implemented. For those wishing to keep a brook trout for consumption, a brook trout tag allowing for one brook trout over 20 inches to be kept per year will be available for purchase at a cost of $50.
“Anglers pay thousands of dollars to catch and keep one brook trout in Labrador and to catch and release trophy brook trout in Patagonia, $50 is a bargain for a trophy New Hampshire brook trout.” said Director Masonite.
A stamp will also be available for landlock salmon and lake trout.
Other rule changes were outlined by chief law enforcement official Colonel Kevin Jordanian.
“We feel that these rule changes will take a burden from our conservation officers so that they can continue to search and rescue lost souls in our state. With the Legislature’s recent approval to recover all costs from those rescued, search and rescue is now a cash cow for law enforcement.” said Jordanian.
The rule changes are as follows: No closed season on any fish species. No limit on invasive rainbow trout and invasive brown trout. Bass will now have a five fish or five pound daily limit. All remaining species will have no limit.
“NHDES has a hazard warning for eating fish from the state’s waters. If someone wants to keep a bunch of yellow perch or smallmouth bass and risk getting cancer, well we aren’t called the Live Free or Die state for nothing,” said Masonite.
The release went on to say that Fish and Game will continue to issue permits for private citizens to stock their favorite waters.
“A group on the seacoast has been stocking three rivers for years and anglers donate a huge amount of money to that organization,” said Masonite. “Anglers don’t want to pay higher license fees but will pay private groups. We believe that model is the wave of the future.”
Acme Aquaculture CEO, Phineas T. Fontinalis, in a prepared statement, said, “We have expansion plans for the hatcheries. Our PAC Clean Waters? LLC has just lobbied Congress and gotten commercial hatcheries exempted from the Clean Water Act, so it is full speed ahead with our commercial fish production. We will provide any group that wishes to stock trout in New Hampshire with some of the biggest trout they have ever seen. Surely state record fish will be caught on a regular basis.”
Tip of the Week
If you believe any of the things you read on April 1, then you have been fooled.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(1) comment
It's not April Fools Day, it's still March.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.