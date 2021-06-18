Troutman rinsed the last supper dish and put it into the drying rack. The dishes would have to dry themselves. He and the Old Timer had to travel to one of their favorite ponds to try and catch the green drake hatch.
The green drake hatch occurred on the pond toward the end of June. Father’s Day was later this year and the two anglers decided there was no better way to celebrate Father’s Day. They headed up to camp and take a chance that the green drake hatch would be a little on the early side.
The Old Timer had slowed over the years and preferred to fish the ponds. He could sit in the bow seat while Troutman acted as paddler and guide. The Old Timer needn’t worry about losing his balance and falling into the water when fishing from a canoe. Troutman had become an expert paddler.
Their craft of choice was a Sportspal canoe that Troutman had used his paper route money to buy for the Old Timer after the Old Timer had retina surgery. The Old Timer’s doctor forbid him from lifting anything over 40 pounds so as not to reinjure the retina. The Sportspal had served the two well over the years and had seen many remote trout ponds.
“Let’s get a move on,” said Troutman. “We have a bit of a drive to get to the pond.”
“The drakes don’t hatch ‘til dusk,” said the Old Timer. “You just want to dredge for some of those big brookies beforehand.”
Troutman smiled. The Old Timer knew their routine. Arriving at the pond before the hatches began would mean some time fishing sinking lines and streamers to get some early action.
When the two arrived at the pond, they heard the unmistakable call of a loon. So many good memories were associated with that sound.
“I remember the first time you heard a loon call,” said the Old Timer. “We were at my boss’s lodge on First Connecticut Lake. There was a full moon, and we were sitting on the porch. The loons call startled you.”
“I don’t remember that,” said Troutman. “What I do remember is the big squaretail we caught at the mouth of Round Pond Brook. That fish was a beast.”
The Old Timer chuckled. His son had a knack for remembering details of fish caught like no one he had known. It was a gift that kept on giving.
Troutman took the Sportspal off the truck and slid it into the water. This canoe had removeable padded foam chairs to sit in. It made a long evening of fishing comfortable. Next came the anchor and the paddles. The final addition were the fly rods. The Old Timer had his Orvis Far and Fine with a floating line. Troutman had two rods. An Orvis T3 with floating line and a Cortland Graphite with full sink line.
Pushing out into the pond, the Old Timer tied a Yellow Hornberg to his leader. It was his go to fly at this pond. The Yellow Hornberg was a good imitation of a hatching green drake.
Troutman tied a Bergman Surveyor onto his sinking line. He was going to fish deep before the hatch began.
Before there was a first cast, the loon popped up next to the canoe. The loon was hoping for an easy meal by taking a fish off one of the angler’s lines.
“Who knew, so many years ago, that the loon would be our friend?” asked the Old Timer. His mind thinking of days gone by.
“Yup,” said Troutman. “Loons mean fish are still in this pond. Let’s create another memory.”
Tip of the Week
Flies and a fly box are always an appreciated gift for the fly fishing Dad on Father’s Day.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
