On Saturday, Feb. 6, the premier ice fishing tournament in the Mount Washington Valley will take place. The fifth annual Freedom Firefighters Association Ice Fishing Derby on Loon Lake has become known as a fun and challenging derby.
Last year, the derby was canceled due to poor ice conditions. To determine if that would happen this year, we went out to Loon Lake on Wednesday to drill some holes, drop some traps, and do some jigging as a scouting mission before the derby.
Pulling up to the boat launch on Loon Lake Road, we looked out on the ice. Two folks were seated watching their traps out to the left. Further out was a Jeep that had towed a bob house out to a favorite spot, the edges of the deep drop-off.
Grabbing the Eskimo Pistol Augur and a bucket of tip-ups, we headed out onto the ice. Stopping 50 feet from shore, we drilled a test hole. Six inches of ice. Perfectly safe for walking around but borderline for driving a vehicle and a bob house.
On the way to the area that we like to fish we stopped and chatted with a couple from Effingham. They had enjoyed the middle of the day and had caught and released several nice pickerel.
The ice fishing community is super friendly, and a discussion broke out about power ice augurs. The couple has just purchased a Strikemaster Electric Ice Augur with a 10-inch augur. This augur was decked out. It had forward and reverse speeds, flashlights in the handles for drilling at night, and a USB plug in the battery for reserve cellphone power. Far nicer than my Eskimo Pistol with the Ryobi Brushless drill.
Can you say, “Augur envy?”
Watching the Strikemaster in action was amazing. Once the hole was drilled, the switch was flipped to reverse, and the ice chips were propelled under the ice leaving a clean hole. Very impressive indeed.
We left the couple and headed down around the point. Drilling the first hole, there was 6 inches of ice. I could see the bottom of the lake. After putting some bait on the hook, I dropped it into the water and set tip-up No. 1. I always put a tip-up in shallow water in case the bigger fish come in to pursue the small perch or minnows.
Moving 50 feet out into the lake, another hole was drilled, and the process repeated. Another 50 feet, repeat. Each time the line on the tip up was extended to get the bait as close to the bottom as possible.
This is important when ice fishing as the warmer water is closer to the bottom of the lake. Water’s maximum density is at 39 degrees. Getting the bait into warmer water can mean more fish.
Having set the tip ups, we walked around the point to the south end of the lake. Here we drilled holes and did some jigging. We didn’t bring the Humminbird fish locator, so it was hit and run fishing. Drill, jig for 10 minutes, move and drill again.
Each hole was between 6 and 10 inches of ice. With a look at the weather report for next week, the Freedom Firefighters Ice Fishing Derby won’t be canceled this year.
The Freedom Ice Fishing Derby begins with sign-up at 6 a.m. Fishing starts at 7 a.m. There are cash prize categories for trout and other legal species, adults and non licensed youth. Registration fee is $10 and youth are free.
Experience Freedom and you will return every year.
Tip of the Week
Walk up to the north end of Loon Lake and fish the inlet streams. Your winning fish may be cruising there on Feb. 6.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
