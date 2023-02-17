My first recollection of fishing dry flies was at the local fish and game club where my dad was a member. The spring-fed pond was stocked several times a year with big hatchery brook trout.
The club had a two-fish limit per year. When a fish was kept, the name of the angler and the size of the fish was written on the club board. Hook size on the fly was size 12 or smaller. We would mostly fish the pond with wet flies, the Royal Coachman being the go-to fly.
But each June there would be a good hatch of gray drakes and we would replace our sink tip lines and short leaders with floating lines and long fine leaders. For a two-week period, the dry fly action was crazy with many trout caught and released. It was during this time that the majority of fish were put on the “board.”
Watching cruising fish and anticipating where they may rise and take a gray drake next was a game of guessing and anticipation. The adrenaline pumping while waiting for a brook trout to take your offering was part of the magic in this type of fishing. It was at this time that the fly fishing bug really grabbed hold of my angling psyche.
In the summer of 1969, a plan was hatched to drive into the Quebec wilderness in search for wild brook trout. The plan was for this to be a meat fishing expedition with most of the meals on our trip to be fresh brook trout and a salad. The Quebec wilderness was being promoted as a place that one could drive to and brook trout were measured in pounds, not inches. The Mistassini area was just being opened to logging and there was a maze of dirt roads with the potential to catch these large fish.
It would take three to four days to reach the area. There were plenty of provincial campgrounds along the way. One of the campgrounds, Mere du Soeur, was in Laurentide Parc and the campground was right on the river! After a meal of hot dogs and beans, we all sat around the campfire before the mosquitos would arrive in force and chase us into our small Shasta trailer.
I looked out into the river and saw the unmistakable rise rings of feeding trout. I went to the storage in the Shasta and took out my fly rod. Everyone was looking at me with that quizzical look of what is he doing.
Having never fly-fished a dry fly in moving water, this appeared to be the perfect time to try. I tied a Quill Gordon onto the leader, dipped the fly into the paraffin-based floatant and sent the fly airborne.
The fly landed on the water, floated about a foot and disappeared under the water. I set the hook and the fly came right back at me. Missed! My dad laughed and came over to give me a little advice. “Gently raise your rod tip when you see the fly disappear,” he said. “The fish will hook itself.”
The Quill Gordon went back out and again the fly disappeared. I raised the rod, and the fish was solidly hooked. After a brief battle, a beautiful wild Quebec truite came to hand. The Quill Gordon was tied with a stripped peacock herl body and after three fish the fly was destroyed. I’d put a new fly on and after three fish the fly was again unusable. After my third, and last Quill Gordan, my fishing was over. All I could do is watch as the trout continued to rise until we were chased inside by the mosquitoes.
It had certainly been a magical night casting dry flies on moving water. It has remained magical to this day.
Tip of the week
When tying quill body dry flies, replace the stripped peacock herl with an artificial quill like Magic Quill. Your flies will stay fishable longer.
