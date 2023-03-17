Musings and observations while waiting for Mother Nature to stop torturing us with her fickleness.
Nymph fishing has risen to higher heights over the years. It started with fishing using an indicator. That was fly angler speak for bobber. Well, after 20 years, the indicator is finally being recognized for what it is, a bobber.
The indicator is used in the same way. Adjust the length of the leader to fly based on water depth. Know when the fish has taken the fly as the indicator went under the water. Other than the lure, fly or bait, is there a difference?
Time machine back to the 1970s. This was the era of short fly rods. Lee Wulff was catching large Atlantic salmon on a one piece 6-foot bamboo fly rod. My dad and I would use our fly rods with garden hackle to catch small wild brook trout. The fly rod provided better action than the stiff spin rods of the day. Yes, fly rods and bait. On the East Branch of the Saco River, it was a dynamo combination.
On the professional fly fishing circuit, indicators are outlawed. So is additional weight added to the line to get the nymph to the bottom of the stream where trout spend the majority of their time.
This led to the Euro nymphing phenomenon. Euro nymphing is a method of putting a heavily weighted fly, weight is incorporated into the manufacturing of the fly, along the bottom of the river. The faster the water, the heavier the fly. The method is highly effective in catching trout in moving water.
Want to catch a ton of fish anytime of year in moving water? Get a 10-foot fly rod, a Euro nymph rig and a box of jig flies and catch away.
But isn’t there more to fishing than catching fish? Aren’t we beyond the necessity to catch 20 fish a day?
Speaking of 20-fish days, the most asked question at North Country Angler will start shortly. Has Fish and Game stocked XYZ water yet? Trout anglers love fishing in stocked waters because the farm raised trout are eager to take an artificial lure or bait. Twenty fish days are possible after the stocking truck stops at a local water.
The times are a’ changing. Each year anglers ask where to fish for wild trout. Specifically wild brook trout. Fish and Game has rolled back on stocking over wild trout. Wild trout are responding. Fishing for wild brook trout in the White Mountain National Forest is seeing a resurgence.
Tenkara fishing, a method used to trout fish in the mountains of Japan, is taking a foothold in the Whites. The enthusiasm of these anglers is infectious.
Fly hook manufacturers have finally responded to the desire for anglers to catch and release the brook trout jewels. Barbless hook availability has never been better. The technology of the hooks has improved so that fish losses are lower.
Even spin anglers, when buying lures at the shop, are now buying barbless hooks and taking the treble hooks off the lures. Bass anglers are ahead of the trout anglers in the catch and release mantra.
While trout angling experiences a resurgence, there is a stumbling block — access. The historic fly fishing only stretch of the Saco River has one access point. First Bridge Park. The added expense of twenty dollars per day to have fishing access to the river will necessitate change. Fish and Game is considering a move of the Fly Fishing Only section of the river to Bartlett.
When that happens, another piece of the valley’s history will be destroyed.
Tip of the Week
Visit the Fish and Game website and review the 2022 trout stocking list. 2023 trout stocking will closely mirror the trout stocking of 2022, weather permitting.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
