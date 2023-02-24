2-25-2023 North Country Angling-Signs of Spring

Orders arriving from fly tyers is a sure sign spring is right around the corner. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

Old Man Winter made sure that we did not forget about him this week. Snow, wind and arctic cold bursts are back on the scene. In what has been a rollercoaster winter, it was not a surprise. As the wind cuts through the winter clothes, we begin to look for signs that winter is waning and spring is right around the corner.

At the North Country Angler, nothing gives us a sign that spring is right around the corner then when the first order of flies arrives. At the shop, we try to get as many flies as we can from United States tiers and as far as streamers and local specialty patterns, when the first order arrives from our tier in Colebrook, we know that we are closer to spring.

