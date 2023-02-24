Old Man Winter made sure that we did not forget about him this week. Snow, wind and arctic cold bursts are back on the scene. In what has been a rollercoaster winter, it was not a surprise. As the wind cuts through the winter clothes, we begin to look for signs that winter is waning and spring is right around the corner.
At the North Country Angler, nothing gives us a sign that spring is right around the corner then when the first order of flies arrives. At the shop, we try to get as many flies as we can from United States tiers and as far as streamers and local specialty patterns, when the first order arrives from our tier in Colebrook, we know that we are closer to spring.
My favorite job is putting away the flies when they arrive. With the wind howling and the thermometer diving, nothing brings warmth to the shop owner like opening the little packages of flies and putting them in their spots on the fly table. Each fly recalls memories of the places where they were cast and the fish that were caught.
The first fly to go into its home is the Little Rainbow Trout Bucktail. This fly has a bright pink bucktail stripe that drives trout crazy. All trout, brook, rainbow, and brown, are cannibals. They feast on the young of the year in addition to other baitfish. When Samuel Slaymaker created these patterns he certainly knew he had a winner.
You know my love for the Little Brook Trout Bucktail, one of my go to flies. Last spring, on a hunch, I tied a Little Rainbow Trout Bucktail on my line. The wild brook trout in the pond I was fishing went crazy for that fly. It led to 45 minutes of the best fishing I had in years. My mind wonders if history will repeat itself.
The next flies in the bins were the two brothers to the Little Rainbow. I made a mental note to try some of the Little Brown Trout Bucktails in the Androscoggin this spring.
Next to come to hand were the Wood Specials. Yes, Specials. Plural. The original Wood Special is tied with an orange/yellow wool body or a hot orange chenille body as fly tying wool has become hard to find. The Wood Special is a great searching fly during all times of the year. At some point, a fly tyer decided to try the fly with a pink chenille body. This fly was equally effective.
Fooling around one night at the tying table, I tied the Wood Special with a chartreuse chenille body. Chartreuse is a great color for flies in the “pond that shall not be named.” The fly was so successful that I asked my tier to add it to the list of flies he tied. The chartreuse Wood Special has become as popular as its sisters.
Hornbergs are next. Original, yellow, red. We did the same thing here as we did with the Wood Special. We have the Hornberg in chartreuse. This pattern has been a trout magnet. I caught a beautiful 16-inch rainbow at the Pontook Dam one night using this pattern. Caught a bunch of bass as well.
Black Ghost, Golden Demon, Harris Special and Maynard Marvel are all flies that have roots in the north country and are tied here. Each fly has a fish story or two of its own.
Time to find where I put my fly rods. Spring can't arrive soon enough.
Tip of the Week
Experiment with different colors when tying flies or building lures. You may hit on a winning combination.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
