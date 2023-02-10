It is said that behind every good man there is a good woman. While time will tell if I am a good man, I have been blessed with a 45-year soul mate. My wife, Leslie, is my rock and my inspiration. I know that I would be a shadow of a man had our paths not crossed on the soccer field at the University of Vermont decades ago.
From the very beginning, being outdoors was a keystone of our relationship. She was from a family of skiers and I a family of anglers. We loved the mountains, the woods and the water.
I learned to ski so that we could spend more time together in the mountains. She learned to paddle so we could spend more time together on the water. We found ways to learn and to enjoy each other’s outdoors passion while being enveloped in the passion of each other.
We have each tried all our passions but do not share them all. Take fishing, Leslie agreed to try fishing. She wasn’t excited about putting worms on a hook and it was agreed that I would take the fish off the hook.
We loaded the canoe onto the Chevy LUV pickup and headed for East Inlet in Pittsburg. Easy Inlet had been recently stocked with brook trout and I knew the spring hole where those trout liked to hang out.
I took the stern seat in the Sportspal canoe and she took the bow. We paddled out to the “spot.” I set the bobber at the right depth and put a big, fat, juicy night crawler on the end of the Eagle Claw snelled hook. I cast the rig out into the hole and instructed her that as soon as the bobber disappeared under water to yank the rod and reel in the line.
I went about rigging my fly rod and began to tie on a size 12 Hare’s Ear Nymph that I had crafted the night before. In the middle of spinning the clinch knot, Leslie let out with a shout. I looked up and the bobber was gone.
“Pull!” I shouted. Leslie yanked on the rod. “Reel!” I exclaimed. “I am, I am!” she shouted. I had set the drag on the Shakepeare closed face reel to accommodate the 8-inch trout that New Hampshire Fish and Game stocked at the time. The fish on the end of Leslie’s line clearly was not one of those fish.
She got the fish to the canoe and we lifted the fish into the boat. The brook trout was not one of the stocked fish but a beautifully colored wild brook trout. And while the fish was only 10 inches it had fought with the reckless abandon that all wild brook trout do.
We kept the fish and continued fishing for a while longer. She caught a couple more and the Hare’s Ear, at one point, had caught 10 trout with 11 casts. It was a great day of fishing.
We cleaned and ate the fish that night. The hatchery fish were tasteless but that one orange fleshed brookie was delicious.
We went back to East Inlet the next day. While loading up the canoe, Leslie said, “I think I will just take in the beauty today. I like to watch you cast.” And so the Shakepeare stayed in the pickup. Leslie never picked up a fishing rod again.
But she loved the woods and the waters that trout fishing takes you. We soon purchased a Pentax 1000 35mm camera and Leslie became the one who chronicled our adventures. We both found our own way to enjoy natures beauty without having to leave each other’s side.
Happy Valentine’s Day to you all.
