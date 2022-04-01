The snow is rapidly disappearing in the valley.
The ice is receding from the edges of area lakes and ponds. The days are longer with sunrise before 6 a.m. and sunset after 7 p.m.
When this happens, it doesn’t take long before the question starts to get asked by anglers visiting the North Country Angling, “When will Fish and Game start stocking?”
Trout stocking in New Hampshire has been happening since the mid 1800s when sports had decimated trout populations by over fishing. Back in those days, anglers caught fish by the bushel basket and reported the days catch in number of pounds. There are few records of the actual numbers of fish caught.
The first fish hatchery was built in 1877. It was a popular idea, and by 1893 there were 11 fish hatcheries.
The first fishing licenses were issued in 1917. Bag limits were established. Game wardens became conservation officers.
Fast forward to today. More trout anglers catch and release than catch and kill. Conservation groups work on improving watershed connectivity and habitat improvement. Land trusts protect riparian lands by purchasing lands and placing lands in conservation easements. No longer are fish populations being decimated.
Fish and Game continues to propagate fish to meet angler demand. The trout hatchery system has served anglers well. Maybe too well. Thus, the constant inquiries of when will the stocking start.
There is science as to when it is safe to move the fish from the hatcheries and into the waterbodies. Water temperatures need to be in the mid 40s before they can receive hatchery fish.
The reason for this is twofold. First, those are the temperatures of the water in the hatcheries. Second, bug life doesn’t start in earnest until water reaches those temperatures. The hatchery fish, who have been fed on a set schedule, will need some wild food to eat. Wild food, bugs and baitfish, do not get active until the water enters the mid-40s.
There is one other factor on trout stocking. Designated trout ponds have an opening day. That day is the fourth Saturday in April. This year that day is April 23. A bit earlier than usual. Because of the demands of opening day for trout ponds, those ponds receive priority for stocking. In addition, ponds tend to warm up faster than rivers to reach acceptable stocking temperatures.
When will trout stocking begin in the Valley? We spoke with Sgt. Alex Lopashanski, our local conservation officer, on this very issue during a recent visit to the shop.
With the early snow melt, Alex has already been taking the temperatures of local rivers. During the afternoons, temperatures are reaching close to 40. This was before the recent cold snap. The shop will begin taking temperatures at First Bridge on the Saco River and sending that data to Alex. When the temperatures are right, the trout stocking can begin.
Our experience has been that stocking of trout ponds, which will take priority, will begin about one week after the ice goes out. After the ponds have been stocked, and as stocking truck times can be scheduled, river stocking will begin. Barring any major rain events, river stocking should begin after Mother’s Day.
If you wish to monitor the fish stocking progress here in the valley and around the State, Fish and Game has instituted a new Interactive Trout Stocking Map on their website. Go to wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing/trout-stocking.html and click on the Interactive Map icon. This will show all stocking waypoints with date and number of pounds of fish stocked the day after the stocking occurs.
Tip of the Week
Purchase a sturdy thermometer and keep it in your fly vest or tackle box. Knowing the water temperature is useful information in knowing how to target fish.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
