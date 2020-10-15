The White Mountains chapter of the non-profit New England Mountain Bike Association will continue its chapter, advocacy and trail development in the Mount Washington Valley.
The chapter plans to collaborate to grow valley mountain biking with the new non-profit White Mountain Bike Coalition which in July announced its formation and independence from Massachusetts-based NEMBA largely due to local control and local grant opportunities.
Paula Churchill and Maryanne Dunfey are creating a chapter advisory board. The chapter has been here for decades and was instrumental in the development of North Conway mountain biking.
“White Mountain NEMBA looks forward to re-energizing the membership and, along with WMBC, provide the valley and its visitors with a variety of mountain bike trails,” said Churchill in an email interview.
Plans call for a fall Zoom meeting for members to get an understanding about where the chapter is and and where it would like to go.
There are plans for an annual winter survey to collect members’ opinions on possible trail work and suggestions. A spring meeting each year would unveil the survey results and allow for a vote on trail improvement preferences. The chapter expects to publish a summer and fall newsletter that will be sent to members and posted on its website (nemba.org). Members will be updated on trail work status and will see periodic postings of financial reports. The return of the annual Trail Building Weekend is planned, along with a calendar of trail work opportunities and other upcoming events.
This summer, NEMBA held a member Zoom meeting after WMBC announced its formation. After that, a survey was emailed to members (about 90) and former members to get an idea about their riding practices and how involved they would like to become involved in the chapter. The chapter is about two-thirds male with about 70 percent of members over the age of 40. About 64 percent ride three to five times per week.
According to Churchill, not only is there room for both organizations in the valley, but there is a need for them both.
“Advocacy doesn’t need winners and losers, it needs more participants,” she wrote. “The Mount Washington Valley is a community with a close connection to outdoor recreation and trails.”
Each organization has its strengths. NEMBA is a large experienced organization with a regional reach and tight relationships with federal, state and local organizations that manage “publicly accessible lands.” They also connect with riders in and out of the valley to promote tourism and trail policy.
WMBC has a youthful zeal, several veteran board members and loads of local connections.
“We don’t view the two organizations as competitors but see them as collaborators. More groups means more opportunities,” said Churchill.
Think hiking. There’s Boston-based Appalachian Mountain Club with its local state chapters, and local hiking organizations like the Wonalancet Out Door Club.
As to which group gets what territory, we’ll see.
WMBC has strong Cranmore ties. Both groups worked on creating gravity trails off Hurricane Mountain Road. Churchill expects WMBC to continue that path.
“WM NEMBA has a long history of establishing over 50 miles of trails and providing stewardship over trails on North Conway’s East Side Trails, at the Marshall Conservation Area and many other areas,” Churchill said.
Of course, there’s bound to be some tension. Many were caught off off guard by WMBC’s creation as it looked more like a brusque Bill Belichick move versus a cordial Robert Kraft break-up.
Churchill says NEMBA doesn’t blame WMBC, saying the more people that are focused on mountain bike advocacy the better. But she does say NEMBA wished the transition had been smoother.
“On all sides, people were acting and reacting based on their passion and desire to do the right thing for mountain biking in the valley. There were, and likely will continue to be, minor tensions as the ‘territories’ get sorted out but these should never be the story. They are just the side effect of deeply motivated and passionate people working out a collaboration where everybody feels valued,” she said.
So, which organization should a mountain biker join or support through a donation?
“Mountain bikers in the Mount Washington Valley should join,” she wrote. “It doesn’t matter what organization they join so long as they join. Certainly, we want NEMBA members and they want WMBC members but there shouldn’t be competition for membership. We suspect that many people will support both organizations but those that don’t will choose based on what they feel is right for them.”
