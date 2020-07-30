Numerous changes have happened recently to valley mountain bike riding opportunities. This year, Cranmore Mountain put in a mountain bike park with lift-served trails, bike rental shop and instructors. Work on Hurricane Mountain Road trails expanded possibilities for downhill enthusiasts. The expansion of Lucille’s over on the Marshall Conservation Area off West Side Road added more beginner-friendly terrain. Westside trails work has improved the flow of trails over there.
The biggest change has been the creation of a new mountain bike organization — the White Mountain Bike Coalition.
The former board of directors of the White Mountain chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association announced last week they were forming a new organization — WMBC.
When I asked Chris McKay, board president, about that change, he told me, “The board unanimously decided it was in the best interests of the mountain bike community for us to have local control, a local non-profit and to be able to put 100 percent of membership revenue back into the local trails.”
The new organization is branded under “Ride NoCo,” and information about their mission, projects and events can be found at ridenoco.org.
WMBC/RideNoCo’s mission is “to advocate and grow mountain biking in the White Mountains. We maintain and responsibly build trails for riding opportunities available to all abilities. Ride NoCo works with the local mountain bike community as the liaison to land managers and owners for continued and future access of public and private lands. “
Ride NoCo’s aim is “to grow and support an outdoor recreational culture and contribute to Mount Washington Valley being a better place to live, work and play. Ride NoCo aims to promote positive, progressive growth to become a world-class mountain bike community.”
For the past 25 years, WMNEMBA worked with National Forest personnel and other landowners to secure permission to build trails on their lands. They created and maintained various networks of trails, with the goal of improving and expanding mountain bike riding in the Valley.
The recent change to WMBC is an effort to have more local control of this process. By establishing WMBC/Ride NoCo, the board can apply all of the membership and grant money received to local projects. Their focus is on what will directly benefit mountain bike riders living in or visiting the Valley.
Last weekend, WMBC held a Trail Work Day to improve existing trails and add to others.
Vice President Pete Ostroski emailed me about their progress:
“We had nearly 50 volunteers, local and non-local, come out and help dig on the 20th annual trail day. Our projects included a reroute on the popular High-School loop off of High Street, where we created an open radius turn in one of the intersections on the southern end of the loop as well as drainage repair in an adjacent section.
“Folks also headed up to one of the new trail projects, we are doing this summer on the Cranmore Connector Trail, to clear brush in the new trails corridor. Brushing was also done on the east side, namely on the knot trail. A large effort was put into, what may become a valley favorite, Charlie's, with a 14-foot bridge build, hand shaping 800 feet of the trai, and moving dirt behind builder Corbett Tulip. All together we had over 280 volunteer hours put into trails in one day! Pretty great to see such a passionate group of riders come out and dig.”
It is great to see this younger group of mountain bikers come forward to create and maintain trails. Many of the people who did this work in the 1990s and early 2000s are aging out of it. Some have moved away, some aren’t riding anymore, and some just can’t do the hard work. The mountain bike scene needed an infusion of energy and vision. WMBC might be just what it needed.
Peter and I decided to check out that recent WMBC trail work. As “senior” mountain bikers, we avoided visiting the downhill trail work in favor of riding a trail we knew well — the “High School Loop.” We drove out Passaconaway Road, turned right up High Street and parked at the pull-off at the top in the area formerly known as the “Shooter’s Pit," now closed.
By Pete Ostroski’s description, we knew recent trail work on the “High School Loop” wash on the southern end, so we headed toward that end of the trail. On the left side of the parking area, we spotted the trail, ducking into the woods. The trail sign proclaimed the trail was 2.1 miles long. Even with recent reroute, Pete O. thinks it’s still about that length.
A short way in, we saw evidence of recent trail work — near a bridge, dirt had been moved to improve drainage. When we crossed the Red Eagle Brook bridge, we spotted recent digging and trail re-route. Pete O. told me why the change — “The reroute was completed to keep better flow through the bottom of the hill and hold speed as you turn up the hill towards High Street. The landowner had a recent logging operation that opened up a section of forest, and we approached them about the project given the newly opened forest.”
It was clear the trail workers had done some powerful excavating here! Stumps and rocks had been covered to make for a smooth ride down. When we stopped to admire their handiwork and take pictures, the mosquitoes descended upon us. Hopefully, on the recent trail workday, they were less fierce or volunteers’ bug dope stronger!
At the end of the reroute, Peter opted to turn around, but I foolishly wanted to keep riding. We arranged to meet at the other end of the trail near the Mineral Site. As I cranked uphill over the rooty trail, bugs buzzing all around me, I remembered why this trail is best ridden from the other way. This way was no fun! I finally made it to the beaver pond with its plank bridges and knew I was almost out.
Where the trail junctions with “Mineral Site Trail,” I met Peter. A quick ride back down that trail to FR 380 brought us back to High Street to complete the loop. Next time, I’ll ride up that way to enjoy the improved downhill ride on the “High School Loop.”
Why is it called “High School Loop?” I emailed Phil Ostroski, Pete O’s father, figuring he’d know the answer. He started the Kennett Mountain Bike Team in 1998 when the high school was still in Conway.
He told me, “We needed close proximity for training … ride out and ride back in for the late bus.” He said he used the trail "as an early time trial course to get a baseline for the kids' fitness.”
When they discovered that a good portion of the trail was no longer there due to logging activity, his “Dream Team” members helped reconstruct and improve the trail. Hence, the name-“High School Loop.”
Grab your bikes and go check out the recent WMBC/RideNoCo trail work. Consider becoming a member to help support their efforts at improving and expanding Valley mountain bike trails.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
