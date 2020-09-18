I thought I knew a lot about Class 1 electric bikes. To be defined as Class 1, e-bikes have to be pedal-assist only, with no throttle, and have a maximum assisted speed of 20 mph.
In order to engage the motor and get extra power, the rider has to pedal first. My husband has ridden one for three years, so I’m familiar with how his Giant E-Mountain bike works.
As the technology changes and improves, the variety of e-bike styles has expanded, too. I haven’t kept up with all the variations. That became clear to me when we were contacted by Barbara Douglas of Conway. She recently purchased an e-bike from REI and wanted some advice about how to operate it. She invited us over to her Gulf Road home to go for a ride.
As we pulled into her driveway, we spotted her new Cannondale e-bike. It was drastically different in layout from Peter’s bike. Unlike his Giant with its mid-drive motor, Barbara’s bike had a rear hub motor and her battery pack was considerably smaller.
Peter’s bike has a computer read-out of how much power he’s using in which mode. He chooses how much “assist” he needs from five different modes — eco, basic, active, sport, and power. His computer shows the percentage of battery charge he has. By pressing different modes, he gets an estimate of how many miles he can go with that charge at that mode. That comes in handy when he’s on a long ride and wants to know if he’ll have enough “energy” to make it home.
Barbara’s bike had a simpler setup. She had a button she pressed to turn it on. It flashed different colors to indicate it was on, fully charged, lights on, or in need of a charge, but it didn’t tell her how much charge or how far she could go.
Another difference I noticed was weight. Peter’s bike weighs a hefty 50 pounds. When I picked up Barbara’s bike, it felt like it weighed about 35. That’s quite a difference when you’re putting it up on a bike stand or bike rack. The weight variance has to do with the size of the motor, battery pack, and frame materials. The Giant is a beefy, front suspension mountain bike while the Cannondale is a hybrid bike with no suspension and lighter frame. Barbara’s bicycle, though lighter, had a heavy rear end because of the motor’s location.
That experience opened my eyes to differences in Class 1 e-bikes. I decided I needed to do some research. I had two questions to answer: What were the different e-bike motor setups, and where in the valley can I see, rent or buy Class-1 e-bikes?
To understand Class 1 e-bike differences, I did both online research and on ground visits to local bike shops.
I found a Jan, 14, 2019, article in Bicycling.com — tinyurl.com/y4oql7ly — by Dan Roe that explained in detail the variations in e-bike design.
From his article, I learned there are two kinds of motors for e-bikes. “Mid-drive motors are positioned at the center of the bike’s frame, where you’d normally find the bottom bracket. Hub-driven e-bikes have motors within the front or rear hub, and there are two types of hub motors. Direct-drive hub motors, apart from their bearings, have no moving parts: The motor just spins around the axle, which is secured to the frame’s dropout.”
Each of the motor types have advantages and disadvantages. According to Roe, mid-drive motors “supplement your pedaling power within the bike’s chain drive.” Bikes with mid-drive motors climb steep hills more efficiently. Because the motor is mounted in the center of the bike, the ride is more balanced.
For mountain bikers, these two features make bikes with mid-drive motors their choice. Another advantage is changing tires is easier and riders can substitute any wheelset that will fit their frame.
This last advantage was mentioned by Stan and Dan’s Alex Brown when he showed me the Specialized e-bikes they sell. They come with wide, road worthy tires, but customers wanting to go off-road can swap for tires with more aggressive treads.
Disadvantages of the mid-drive motors are increased chain wear. Riders have to replace the chains more often and they’re expensive. Peter discovered that when he had to replace his. Bikes with mid-drive motors tend to be more expensive because they have more mechanical components and higher gear reduction.
Hub-drive e-bikes tend to be cheaper because they can be more easily mass produced in larger numbers. Bike manufacturers also don’t have to alter frames to fit a specific motor. These bikes don’t wear down chains and cogs like the mid-drive because the motor operates outside the bike’s chain drive. Hub-drives’ disadvantage is they don’t climb as efficiently and their weight distribution isn’t centered or balanced.
To answer my second question, where can you see, rent or buy e-bikes in the valley, I called or visited several local shops. The only shops that currently rent e-bikes are Andrew Drummond’s Ski the Whites shop in Jackson and Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch.
Andrew rents Scott Axis e-rides 20’s for $40 with a 2-4-hour charge. They have pedal-assist mid-drive motors and come with Bosch computers with readouts and integrated lights and rear racks. The mountain bike version has more power, while the beach cruiser has less. Currently, their fleet is down from 10 to four, as they’ve sold off some to customers, but they’ll be getting a new fleet for next year.
Great Glen Trails rents Rossignol-Mid E-Track hardtails with front suspension and 27-inch tires for 2 hours ($45) or four hours ($60). Rental includes trail pass and helmet.
To buy an e-bike, visit Jackson’s Ski the Whites, where they sell Scott’s. Go to Stan and Dan’s to check out their Specialized and Rocky Mountain Powerplays bikes. Check out Great Glen for their end of season rental selloff at good prices.
The Bike Shop is currently out of stock, but they can order e-bikes for customers. REI also has a few in store to sell, but customers also can order e-bikes online and have them shipped free to the local store.
The best way to buy an e-bike is to try it first. There’s a wide variety of features, performance, and price. You have to figure out what works for your type of riding and your pocketbook.
Don’t expect them to be inexpensive. Prices will range from $1,000 to over $6,000, depending on motor, frame material, components and extra features. Remember, you get what you pay for.
Pay attention to weight. Think about how you’re going to transport the bike. You will need a heavier duty bike rack to support it. Consider the advantages/disadvantages of different motor types. Check out battery life and range and whether readouts are available. Read the reviews and talk to the shop techs and e-bike friends. Do your homework and test them out.
Go get a charge out of riding e-bikes!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Glen.
