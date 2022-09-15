VAL-DAVID, Quebec — The uninvited guest had no interest in the light Continental breakfast inside the restful auberge in Quebec’s Laurentians. We watched through the window as the unassuming deer nibbled on the dew-covered grass and reached eagerly with an outstretched neck at crab apples on the tree.
It paid us no mind as we opened the patio door between bites to take photos. The deer took its time to enjoy its breakfast. Then it moved on.
As did we, also taking it easy as we learned during our self-guided ride. We saw even more wildlife, mostly human, along the first rate Le P’tit Train du Nord, a 125-mile long paved and crushed stone rail trail through an Alps-like setting.
There are delightful French-speaking villages and towns, twisting rivers, soothing lakes, and rippling mountains in the velo-friendly land. The trail’s highlights are the convenient and colorful renovated train stations decorated with art and magnificent flowers as places to relax and refuel with a cup of coffee, glass of wine or beer and lite bite between Mont-Laurier and St.-Jérôme. Some stations have wi-fi. Labelle’s even has a compact museum.
The former Canadian Pacific Railway constructed in the late 1800s and early 1900s that once carried in vacationers from Montreal northwest through the forest and farms of the Rivière du Nord valley had been on our household radar for some time.
A prime destination for many bike travelers from the Mount Washington Valley, the route was easily researched through the trail’s official website (ptittraindurnord.com) and the Autobus Le Petit Train Du Nord bike shuttle company (autobuslepetittraindunord.com) with some insight from North Conway’s Dick and Pat Burnelle who have done the route more than once with several other locals. Their best advice: book well ahead.
I did not which led to a memorable misadventure on the first night of a delightful last minute four-day midweek pannier-carrying ride last week with my e-wife Jan.
Food and lodging alongside or nearby are easy to find. Distance markers stand every kilometer. Ride it either way.
We opted for the 2½ hour drive on the bike shuttle — I booked two of the last remaining four seats during my Hail Mary reservations — from St.-Jerome to Mont-Laurier and pedal back. The ride can be done simply in 30-plus or minus mile days, but the properties I contacted for the first night in Nominingue, 34 miles in, were full. So we added 10 miles for a long day and found a motel undergoing renovations in Riviere Rouge.
It didn’t take long from the logging town of Mont-Laurier to find a rhythm as we shared the posted 22 km (about 14 mph) speed limit trail with cyclists of all ages, shapes, sizes and abilities. They were on customary and electric gravel, mountain, road, hybrid and fat bikes, tandems, recumbents and tricycles. Many pedaled with panniers, backpacks and trailers while others used luggage transportation services. Some camped. Others enjoyed B&Bs and such.
Shaded picnic tables provided welcome relief from the September afternoon sun. Blue jays and black squirrels darted between the trees. The light wind and tranquil lakes were welcome.
Stopping into a grocery before the shores of Lac Nominingue, my rudimentary French proved entertaining as we bought bread, cheese, meat and wine. At home, I call my electric bike pedaling wife e-wife. In French, that becomes mon femme electrique — my electric wife — which energized us along the trail.
A sense of humor was helpful at that motel in amiable Riviere Rouge, reached about 100 feet off trail up a short steep hill. I was forewarned about the construction zone and closed restaurant, but the hammering persisted until 8 p.m. and started before 7 a.m. next morning.
C’est la vie, right?
Moving forward, the lodging was peaceful. We stayed trailside in the village of Mont-Tremblant near the popular ski resort in the European-styled Hotel Mont-Tremblant, steps from pleasing restaurants and cafes. We met Canadians from across the country and enjoyed the slow pace.
Before cycling a mile-plus off trail to the convenient Auberge du Vieux Foyer, its restaurant consumed by a January fire, a stop at the Val-David train station produced a tourism agent showing us a market for meals-to-go. That helped propel us along the curving Rivière du Nord during the final day to St.-Jerome with its triumphant arc marking kilometer zero of a gratifying alpine experience.
