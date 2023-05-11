The wind gusts routinely at over 60 miles per hour. The temperature could easily hover around zero while the wind chill readily plunges well below even that.
At times, the view stretches clear to Canada or condenses to just barely near outstretched finger tips.
Such are the trials of early season cycling on the summit of Mount Washington.
Good thing the pedaling is done indoors where conditions are more conventional
In a cramped pale blue north-facing lounge turned exercise room in the Mount Washington Observatory with Mount Clay, Jefferson, Adams and Madison staring at you, a stationary bike sits among other recreational and fitness-oriented items used by the organization’s weather observers during their eight-day shift on the Northeast’s highest peak.
The observers can go there to work out and let their minds wander into the wind while using the bike, NordicTrack or rowing machine. Observers can also take corn hole to new heights and play the popular lawn game indoors at 6,288 feet knowing a frozen, windswept landscape can be just outside.
In that room are playthings like snowshoes, a football and even sleds, including the bright citrus colored plastic one used during a recent viral photo featuring an observer in bathing suit and T-shirt mimicking surfing by a wave of rime ice on the instrument tower above the summit.
There are free weights, and darts, pingpong paddles and nets, and Frisbees. A well-used hangboard is affixed over a door for observers to hang out and increase their strength.
A cushy rocking chair allows them to just sit and watch the world go by through the sturdy windows.
Then, there’s the bike.
Not only does staff use that room, but so do others like the interns there to observe and assist the observers in salient weather recording, research projects and other functions, and summit volunteers who cook and do light housekeeping chores.
It was because of being a summit volunteer with my culinary enchantress wife, Jan, in April that I found myself sitting and spinning on that basic Sunny-manufactured bike for some 50 miles above, in and out of the clouds.
With ear buds in, I would pedal along at an easy 12-mph clip during that mile-high ride to counteract my wife’s good cooking while overlooking the Mount Washington Auto Road and Cog Railway. I chuckled alone to NPR’s “Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me.”
I traveled nowhere, but the weather traveled far from places like from James Bay, Canada. The elements did not disappoint during the stretch that included spring’s first full moon, Passover, Good Friday, Easter and Big Wind Day commemorating the highest windspeed ever recorded by man — a whopping 231 mph — in 1934. Back then, mountain and BMX bikes hadn’t even been invented.
During those eight days, the summit saw consecutive record-breaking daily highs in the mid-40s. There were many 100-mph gusts and bone-chilling temps making for conditions that could only be pedaled by being on a bike while indoors.
From that seat, I stared out upon the stark and stunning landscape visited by hiking humans.
I did not see the observatory’s resident cat, Nimbus, in that room, but every once in a while he would nudge me to rub his ears while we shared the couch downstairs in the living quarters as I awaited my wife’s next order to taste a dish, mix or peel something, make her a sandwich with mayo on one side, mustard on the other or fetch a pot or pan or ingredient from a high shelf.
Nimble Nimbus, it should be noted, is the latest in a long line of non-cycling cats to reside in the observatory dating back to 1932.
But there will come a big day this August when cyclists ride up in the Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb. Some will race and others will reap complete joy by just crossing the finish line.
Some will then take their bikes and walk those final rocky steps in wobbly cycling shoes on the Crawford Path to a sign marking the mountain’s high point. There they will raise their bikes over their heads as if they’ve won the Tour de France for a triumphant photo.
On that day, what a treat it would be to be spinning on that bike in that room and seeing cyclists making their final pedal strokes up the hill.
What would make that moment even sweeter is knowing indoor conditions are much more predictable and a warm shower is nearby.
