MANCHESTER — The ping of baseballs and parental chatter resounded across the diamond. Squadrons of homeowners and volunteers armed with rakes took to the not-yet-vibrant lawns. The lakes were calm and deserted, boaters not yet out on the chilly waters.
But urban blight also made far too many appearances from ubiquitous graffiti even defacing a proud bronze bull to what likely was a small homeless encampment complete with requisite shopping cart.
Easily pierced together, Manchester’s asphalt Piscataquog Trail and the hard-packed Goffstown Rail Trail deliver an agreeable nearly 8-mile journey between the city’s west side riverfront along the Merrimack River and the meandering Piscataquog River extending west into the handsome suburbs.
Pleasing scenery and touches of sadness take unequal turns along the pathways that follow along a Boston and Maine Railroad corridor.
Numerous parking opportunities in both communities offer wide-ranging access to the trails making an out-and-back 16-mile spin.
On a recent sunny Saturday morning, my wife Jan and I found ourselves in Manchester after a night of having thoroughly enjoyed the opening night performance of the frenzied musical “The Producers” with its staggering number of costume changes at the Palace Theater.
Deciding to make the trip an overnight off-Broadway and off-road bicycling experience we brought along gravel and mountain bike rigs (though not to the show) and entered the 2.1-mile long Piscataquog Trail along its northwestern endpoint from Manchester’s Sarette Recreation Complex via a steep gravel road passing between ball fields. Having done it, it’s best to pick another flatter entryway further west along the 5.5-mile long Goffstown Rail Trail.
That said, we headed east into the headwind as the trail played cat and mouse with the Piscataquog River and meandered by Piscataquog River Park. Fun- and fitness-seeking runners, pedestrians, dogs leading their humans, scooters and cyclists shared the way that kept them off the busy streets as many harried Manchester motorists neglected to stop for two White Mountain riders in the crosswalk.
Despite some unsightly marring, including several signs stating no camping and cooking, the cynosures for cyclists on the Piscataquog are its bridges. Near the handoff between the two trails is the fine reconstructed 160-foot Irving and Bernice Singer Pedestrian Bridge over the Piscataquog. Finished in 2015, the steel truss bridge is a key cog that linked the trails.
At the trail’s eastern end is the wooden-planked Hands Across the Merrimack Bridge with its benches over I-293 and namesake river serving up views of the city. The bridge leads way to that 13-foot bronze bull commemorating the Queen City’s meatpacking history, an industry that once employed half the citizenry.
Now, it’s the turn-around spot to double back and eventually bike west onto the Goffstown Rail Trail and the burbs.
The broad trail is in good hands with the Friends of the Goffstown Rail Trail (goffstownrailtrailorg). Half mile markers, signage, benches and kiosks are helpful. There’s plentiful parking. Sustenance along the way from ice cream at Magoos to convenience store is available, too.
What’s paramount though is the keen attention to safety. Colorful, hefty trios of bollards stand and guard both sides of street crossings to block cars and such from using the pathway. Even more impactful to user safety are highly visible pedestrian street crossings equipped with traffic lights activated with an easy finger push. All are big pluses.
Though not highly touted, there’s a macabre piece of history along the trail which passes by the red-bricked New Hampshire State Prison for Women. The infamous Pamela Smart began her life sentence for her part in her husband Greg’s murder there before being transferred in 1993 to a Westchester County, N.Y., facility.
Nearby is the trailside Hillsborough County Pauper Cemetery. The remains of the poor, insane and inmates are found in the graveyard with headstones containing numbers instead of names to cut down on burial costs.
That said, the trail contains water views and a cool rock cut along with slight road stretches en route to beguiling Goffstown. But first it’s over a bridge that crosses the Piscataquog River to a community with its library, town hall, uncommon art and many refueling options from Sully’s grocery store to Sawyer’s and its copious breakfasts.
Refueled, it was a relatively easy coast with a tail wind back toward Manchester, and a chance to bask in a leisurely spring Saturday morning in the city and the burbs.
