The summer cycling season has plenty of events lined up already, but there is always room for more as time progresses. Group rides and trail work days are plentiful, too. They are best found on the websites and social media pages of area cycling clubs and bike shops.
One such example is the White Mountains chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association Monday group rides at 5:30 p.m. with Gorham Bike and Ski, which breaks down into groups with riders of various abilities.
At Great Glen Trails, the Summer Mountain Bike Series is back. The weekly Tuesday series for various ages and abilities starts June 28 and runs until Aug. 2 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
During the six-week series, racers ride a myriad of single track and carriage roads over choices of a one-mile mini, three-mile short short or 4.5-mile long course. Cyclists can register for the entire series, or a race at a time at greatglentrails.com.
The rolling party under Mount Washington (aka Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen) returns Aug. 6-7 with its menu of categories including opportunities for riders to compete for 12 hours or 24 hours, or solo to teams of five on the nearly nine-mile course.
The festival-like event always has a theme and this year it is “Always Believe.” That’s a bow to those who never grow up so it wouldn’t surprise to see Peter Pan fly across the floating bridge. The competition that never gets old is usually a sellout so check greatglentrails.com.
Several valley riders have already signed up for the Coos Cycling Club’s annual meeting weekend June 3-5. The fun weekend features a Friday night social at Big Day Brewery, a Saturday with group rides, food truck and live music and an optional Sunday segment with self-organized rides.
The club continues its efforts to attract young riders to mountain biking with the week-long Shred Camp June 27 to July 2. Along with Gorham Recreation Department kids aged 10-14 are instructed to improve their bike handling skills meeting at 9 a.m. each day at Libby Recreation Center before rolling onto the trails. The program is free to Coos County residents, and $75 to those outside the Androsoggin Valley. Go to cooscyclingclub.org for more info on both events.
You can ride to the Mount Washington Valley Trails Association fundraiser Rock the Rec Aug. 18 at Cranmore. Details are being worked out but there’ll be music, food, vendors and more.
The 49th annual Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb presented by Tin Mountain Conservation Center is Aug. 20. Organizers capped the sold-out field at 450 because of COVID-19; capacity is normally 650. Entrants can double their pain by also pedaling the untimed MWARBH Early Bird on July 17. In addition to men and women, there is a non-binary category.
Also, Tin Mount has decided not to host the Mount Washington Century+ ride around the rockpile.
Though the traveling Summer Race Series (summerraceseries.com) already has one contest in the books, there are four more competitions to take part in. Open to all ages and abilities, the series rolls into Roger’s Crossing in Bartlett June 25, Abenaki in Wolfeboro July 23, Coos Trails in Gorham Aug. 13 and Attitash on Sept. 24.
The series also aims to raise money for a non-profit and this summer it is Be the Match (bethematch.org) which helps patients with blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma.
Many valley mountain bikers enjoyed traveling to Vermont’s Kingdom Trails for the annual Nembafest. The popular three-day celebration of mountain biking is now in a new location: Maine’s Carrabassett Valley home to Sugarloaf. The new home is no doubt familiar to many outdoor lovers around here.
The festival, which includes skills clinics, group rides, vendors, beer, live music and more, is slated for Aug. 5- Aug. 7. Tickets are on sale at nembafest.com.
Itching to bike new places? Consider the Flow2fest taking part in the week leading up to Nembafest.
In essence, ride from festival to festival and join a group ride at select northern New England mountain bike networks like Vermont’s Ascutney (home to Vermont’s Flow State festival) and those closer to home like the Franconia area (Parker and Bethlehem), Gorham and Bethel, Maine. Collect stamps in a passport along the way and get chances to earn cool prizes. Sounds like a few great dates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.