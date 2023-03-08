ALBANY — Each year, USA Today runs a number of contests to identify its Top 10 in its reader’s choice lists. This year, the Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb is one of the road cycling events nominated for the Top 10 list.
Tin Mountain Conservation Center hosts the annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb on the third Saturday in August. On Aug 19, more than 600 riders will line up at the start to begin the 50th running of this iconic race.
Velo News called this event “the ride of a lifetime.”
Now, the climb has a chance to make it atop the leader board for USA Today’s Top 10 Road Cycling Events and Tin Mountain needs your help. Everyone gets one vote per day everyday until March 27 when the contest ends.
While rated one of the toughest hillclimbs, there are over 100 people who have summited on a bicycle at least 10 times. This 7.6-mile, one-way, all uphill race challenges riders both mentally and physically.
The combination of grade and weather require all riders to come down the mountain in a vehicle. Everyone gathers after the race, at the base of the auto road, for lunch and an awards ceremony. This year marks the 50th anniversary race and spaces are filling fast.
The Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb is Tin Mountain’s largest fundraising event. Proceeds from this event furthers Tin Mountain’s mission.
Tin Mountain provides environmental education programs to thousands of students through in-school, after-school and home school programs. Hundreds more attend summer camp at one of four locations. Year-round community nature programs and naturalist-led field trips reach adults and families and year-round research programs focus on avian research, trout habitat restoration work, and sustainable forestry.
In short, Tin Mountain is fostering future generations of environmental stewards and responsible outdoor enthusiasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.