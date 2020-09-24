A mountain bike menagerie of sorts is forming in Bartlett which could see biking Bears, and perhaps other young riders from valley schools like cycling Cougars, jumping Jaguars, flying Falcons, pedaling Pandas and more on its trails.
A small family-focused trail network with an eye on developing skills is under construction in the Morrell Family Community Complex — on Route 302 east of the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School — with work being done on a skills loop and pump track.
The 100 percent volunteer labor endeavor began in July and is anticipated to wrap up by end of fall. An REI $8,000 grant allowed for purchase of material.
Bartlett Conservation Commission member Mike Morin is supervising the project.
“Part of what drew me to this site for the skills loop was the fact that the Mount Washington Valley Rec Path is likely to run along the southern edge of the property,” he said during an email interview and walk along the flagged property Friday.
“This will provide connectivity to Josiah Bartlett Elementary School and some of the other riding opportunities that exist around Thorn Pond to the east. It’s my hope that students will not only utilize the area for biking, but that teachers from JBES may find opportunities for outdoor classroom learning opportunities along the trails,” he said.
The natural surface 0.6-mile loop called the Perimeter Loop was built with hand tools and extends along the property’s perimeter.
Morin says it is meant to provide an entry-level experience to the types of terrain one might encounter while exploring other trails in the Mount Washington Valley.
“There are natural obstacles such as roots and narrow sections between trees, but otherwise it is quite flat with minimal elevation gain,” he says. “The east end of the loop where the pump track is located also includes several smaller loops that can be ridden independently or as part of the larger loop. The smaller loops will eventually have purpose built wooden and dirt features added to them to provide a skills learning area for riders interested in challenging themselves.”
There are a trio of rollers and a pair of berms in the skill zone pump track. It’s constructed with loam taken from the community gardens site. There’s room in the pump track to expand in the future.
For now, mountain bike trail access is from a pedestrian bridge near the community gardens where cyclists must walk their bikes across. A future mountain bike access point is planned from a dirt road located a few hundreds yards east of the complex entrance off Route 302.
A perfect storm of ideas led to mountain biking in the Morrell. Morin was employed with Jefferson County Open Space in Colorado in 2012 as outdoor recreation management coordinator and worked with the local mountain bike community.
“We explored developing a mountain bike skills trail as part of a park redevelopment project, but ultimately it didn’t become part of the plan. I did a lot of research, including site visits to bike parks on the Front Range for the project and the idea has been in my back pocket since,” he said.
Enter Bartlett parent Annette Libby, who came to a Bartlett Conservation Commission meeting in June 2019 to share plans for developing the Morrell property into a community recreation complex.
After seeing the plans, Morin figured mountain biking could be added to the grounds, which also has walking trails.
“I worked with Annette and her husband Steven to figure out how my ideas could be implemented into the plans for the property and with their support moved forward with laying out trails and applying for a grant from REI, which we received at the end of June this year,” he said.
White Mountains chapter of the New England Mountain Biking Association and White Mountain Bike Coalition members (Rob Adair and Dyane McIndoe) provided input while Pro Tune owner Jeremiah Beach recruited Chris Lewando of Tyrol Trails to build the pump track and Nat Lucy of Lucy Hardware to donate equipment. Beach also wielded a chain shaw to clear large dead and downed trees while parent volunteers helped rake.
Development of the skills features and buffing out of the pump track site will be ongoing and likely continue into 2021.
“The loop trail is also great for walking and trail running and all are welcome to enjoy it,” he said.
Just watch out for youthful wildlife.
