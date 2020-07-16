Organizers of the Mount Washington Century+ ride have decided to make this year’s fundraiser for the non-profit Tin Mountain Conservation Center a virtual experience.
Originally, the event had been scheduled for July 25, but was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now it’s being dubbed an “open century” that encourages cyclists to ride the classic 109-mile mountainous route on their own between July 25 and Aug. 15, the date the cancelled Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb was to be held. That race is also a Tin Mountain fundraiser.
“The timing of the event is 'bookended' on our Bike Events — July 25 — the original date of the Century to Aug. 15 — the date of the Hillclimb so we can celebrate in this day and age of the new normal' cycling in the valley and the support that Tin Mountain has received from these events,” wrote Tin Mountain marketing and communications director Dawson Winch in an email. “Riders can do it all in one day, a weekend, week or even month — the idea is to get out, celebrate cycling and the Mount Washington Valley.”
The century is the third largest fundraiser for Tin Mountain behind the Hillclimb and First Season Dinner and Auction which had to be adjusted because of the pandemic.
Participants will be able to sign up for the event through bikereg.com. Registration for the virtual ride is $50, a figure less than the original $130 per person when the event was to be held live.
“This will create a virtual option in addition to our traditional route,” emailed event coordinator Jotham Oliver. “Our participants will be able to link their ride into Strava and that will create a leaderboard for elevation or mileage.”
Strava is an app and website that allows cyclists to track their routes and exercise.
Completing the scenic century is a challenging task as it winds up, down and around New Hampshire’s Presidential Range anchored by majestic Mount Washington. There’s some 6,128 feet in elevation. Cyclists pedal by farms, fields and forests. They tackle several mountain passes — Jefferson Notch, Crawford Notch, Pinkham Notch — and pedal along roads favored by cyclists like the Kancamagus Highway, Bear Notch Road and Route 115. The circuit starts and ends from the Tin Mountain’s Nature Learning Center on Bald Hill Toad in Albany.
Riders can also do 48- and 80-plus mile options.
Doing it on their own, elevation addicts won’t have the sturdy assistance provided by Tin Mountain and its volunteers that includes support vehicles, bike repair, ham radio operators and friendly aid stations stocked with savory snacks and smiles.
Though a route map is available through the Tin Mountain website (tinmountain.org), organizers are stepping up and creating an in-depth travelogue that provides a wealth of information from food and water stops along the way to historical tidbits.
“The travelogue is a pictorial journey of the Century+ highlighting the natural and social history of the route,” Winch said. “In addition to biking 100+ miles, riders will learn a bit about the history of the area — the Native Americans whose names have become place names, the tragedy that befell the Willey family, the history of some of the trails as well as the natural features and highlights along the way — places they may want to come back and visit when they have more time. It's written in segments based on the long-standing aid stations. We did not include the 40- or 80-mile options in the travelogue.”
Part of any fundraiser are the prizes and goodie bags available to participants. Organizers are working on finalizing prizes.
The goodie bags contain a 40 oz. Hydro Flask widemouth bottle that retails for about $40, energy bars from Downeast Bicycle Specialists and assorted other treats like the travelogue.
Though most of the riders come from New England, Oliver estimates at least 15 percent of participants comes from Canada and the U.S. Canadian border remains closed.
“I imagine just like everywhere else in the valley, we miss our friends from the north,” he said.
He’s already heard back from cyclists planning to take part in the ride.
“The initial feedback I am getting from riders is very positive about this virtual/open event,” he said. “They are liking the creative approach.”
Staying creative is part of the process to keep the fundraising wheels spinning during these challenging times.
