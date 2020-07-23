The Mount Washington Valley’s only weekly mountain bike series this summer is getting the thumbs up from participants during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Kona Summer Mountain Bike Series — new name for an old series — at Great Glen Trails at the base of Mount Washington got under way July 7 and runs through Aug. 25.
Riders were stoked.
“Tuesday (July 7) was the first week of the eight-week series, and riders were very happy with the set-up of the start/finish/timing area, and the layout of the three courses,” emailed marketing director Crispin Battles. “With so many things being canceled this summer, it was great to be able to hold this series.”
There are a few notable changes given the pandemic that allows for social distancing during the time trial which itself is the perfect race to have during these challenging times as riders tend to be staggered versus cycling in a Peloton or drafting off of each other.
“The excellent thing about a time trial is that it avoids a mass start or wave start,” said timing and course coordinator Eli Walker. “We have interval starts for riders.”
Riders are greeted with lots of signage outside the base lodge to keep people apart. Employees wear masks. Riders and customers are encouraged to wear them too, but cyclists don’t have to while on the course.
The way the start/finish area is set up, riders don’t have to go into the lodge if they so choose as the course starts across the road near the toll house by the Mt. Washington Auto Road with fenced off areas to encourage social distancing.
The series, which takes place from 3:30 to 7 p.m., attracts a number of riders from both sides of Pinkham Notch. About 60 riders showed up for each of the first two weeks, aged from 6 to 70. They choose from three courses on the carriage roads and single track — 4.5 miles, 3.2 miles and 1.4 miles. There’s even an unofficial e-bike division.
Riders were squeezing their rides in between work and the rain on July 14, with a couple taking part during a staycation. There were rolling families and friends, some local, some midweek warriors from away.
They roll up to the starting tent and wait for a cue from Walker or volunteer Christine Fleming. Then they head out.
“We’re able to do this because of the spread out nature of the format,” said Walker. “There is some passing going on but we emphasize respect and social distancing for riders.”
Walker hopes to see series participation increase throughout the summer to about 85 riders per week.
“For a weekday series in the middle of a mountain pass we can have a really good response,” he said. “We welcome one timers, too. You can just try it. You don’t have to do the whole series.
Bartlett’s Chris Fithian’s been doing the series on and off for about five years. Working in Pinkham Notch, it’s as easy post-job commute to get some exercise, and ride against himself and friends.
“It’s nice that mountain biking can be a socially distanced sport,” he said. “I get stir crazy when I don’t exercise so this a good way to support Great Glen Trails during the pandemic."
He’s also encouraged by seeing so many young people participating, particularly from north of the notch.
“I feel there are more every year,” he said. “What Coos Trails is doing is paying dividends.”
Tom and Randi Esbrooks of Berlin were riding with their sons James, 12, and Matt, 10. Their second year in the series, their sons have been mountain biking since they were toddlers.
“This suits everybody,” said Tom. “It can be fun and competitive. This is not an elite race. We are a mountain biking family.”
Tom gives his sons head starts so they can all finish together.
“This is a great way to get the gets out,” he said. “They can try to do better than the week before.”
North Conway’s Ben and Sue Wilcox are regulars. Sue likes trying to improve her time every week, and has also advanced from the short course to the long course.
“This is really a great group of people,’ she said. “I was out there and people are so kind. You don’t freak out when somebody passes you. They’re so nice. You don’t have to be the best rider, just have some fun.”
