Fess up.
Many of you gravel geeks and dirt devotees have poached some of Kevin Tilton’s rides. If you haven’t, you’ve thought about it.
I’ve poached some. So, I asked him about it.
“I don’t mind people poaching my rides,” he said during a phone and email exchange. “I’ve been running and riding for a long time in the valley, and know a lot of lesser-used roads and trails. If I can get people out into areas they never considered to see something different I think it’s great.”
Tilton, a former member of the U.S. Mountain Running Team and veteran of several Mount Washington races both on foot and on bike, is a gravel grinding machine.
The 38-year-old Albany surveyor, husband and father tries to get out an hour each day on one of his five rolling steeds. On the weekends, he ups that time to about three hours each outing, pedaling about 12-17 miles per hour depending on the terrain. He rides between 100 -130 miles per week.
If you want to know all this, you can just ask him.
Or you can follow the valley native on Facebook or Strava, a social cycling and running tracking platform, where he routinely posts his calorie-consuming battles with time, distance and elevation.
Tilton, who got into gravel riding a few years ago, has been posting his outdoor adventures — running, skiing, snowshoe racing and cycling — around the valley and beyond for some time. He’s always posted cycling, running and skiing pictures on Facebook. He’s been on Strava since late 2012. He used to blog about his mountain adventures at ktilton.blogspot.com.
“I really like sharing some of the lesser-known spots in the area,” he said.
He’s got more than 1,000 Facebook friends and some 555 Strava followers as of the other day.
“I would say I see more reaction via Facebook as my posts may get shared in groups that I’m not a part of, or shared by my friends with their friends,” he said. “I’m not sure if 555 is a lot of Strava followers, but it has been neat to follow people both locally, and across the country and even the world.”
In spring, he took part in the Real Gainz Challenge started by his friend ultra-marathoner Kale Poland of Moultonborough. The idea is to ride 10 road miles or 5 miles on trails every day in April. That month can be downright cruel with mud, slop, infamous showers, snow and cold.
“This April had a lot of wind and cold rain, but I managed to complete the challenge every day via gravel, road, and fat bikes,” Tilton said.
Tilton lauds the valley’s gravel and dirt roads for great scenery, little traffic and as al fresco training grounds.
“A typical valley gravel route has 100 feet of climbing per mile, so even though the pace is slow, you still get a great workout,” he says.
For Tilton, gravel riding has been a great way to get out on mini-adventures on a daily basis.
“I don’t have as much free time as I used to, and it’s hard to justify driving to the notches and doing a four-hour run in the mountains every weekend, or shorter mountain runs during the week,” he says. “There are so many great riding options right from my doorstep.”
He’s always looking for more.
“I’ve found some routes while doing work and on the flip side while at work I’ve seen how a project can unfold from the roads and trails that I know about,” said. “It works both ways.”
So, where’s he likely to go? On Strava, try these:
There’s an 11-mile hilly gravel loop (Chocorua Gravel Ride, 840-foot elevation gain) in Chocorua that starts at the Narrows Bridge on the shores of Chocorua and uses Chocorua Lake Road, Philbrick Neighborhood Road, Old Mail Road, paved Gardner Hill Road, Philbrick, Loring and Chocorua Lake Road.
Poached it.
Near Conway Lake is a rolling 11.5-mile circuit (elevation gain 1,365 feet) using Potter, Greeley, Leavitt, Gulf, and Brownfield (paved) roads.
Poached it.
For easy, Tilton heads for the flattish gravel from the Mountain Division Rail Trail and behind the Eastern Slope Municipal Airport in Fryeburg, Maine.
Poached it.
For a challenge and nice lupine views in season, he does more than a 4,000-foot elevation gain over a nearly 46-mile figure eight Cherry Mountain, Jefferson Meadows, Jefferson Notch loop.
Poached it?
You’ve got to be kidding me. I’m no Kevin Tilton.
