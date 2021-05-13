Don’t know about you, but I’m ready to get out of Dodge. Gear up and go.
Maybe a self-contained overnight bike trip is on your radar. It’s on mine. Maybe you’re ready to bikepack through a myriad of dirt pathways. Perhaps you’re thinking of using that gravel grinder for a little bit of rock (dirt) and roll (pavement). Or your trip calls for white-lining it on pavement.
Though each method of transportation has its own idiosyncrasies for gearing up, there are some ubiquitous types of equipment that can help you ride on no matter your rig or route.
Keeping what you carry compact and lightweight is key to enjoying bicycle travel. The easiest, but most expensive way to do that, is just carry a credit card to use for food and lodging along the way while carrying the most bare necessities.
Of course, that’s not practical for most touring cyclists. A huge appeal of the niche is finding stealth campsites, spending minimally and having a DIY vibe.
The basics for bike adventure include small tent, hammock or bivy sack, sleeping bag and pad, tools and repair items like pump, Allen wrenches, spare tube, tire levers and patch kit, food, clothing and navigational device whether it be an analog map or digital smartphone. A rolling kitchen includes camping stove and utensils plus fuel. Carry a headlamp, toiletries, first aid kit, waterproof matches, foul weather gear, non-riding shoes, street clothes, insect repellent, sunscreen and towel. Clothing can vary based on weather forecast and length of trip. A couple sets of cycling apparel is a good idea.
Since you’re only cycling part of the day, consider taking some items that might keep you entertained. Certainly a smart phone with portable charger and ear buds are no brainers. Weather protected laptops and tablets can fit in bags but so can books. Tripods and cameras can be part of your rolling arsenal. Maybe take a board game like cribbage. Or forget the board and just take the cards. Try some collapsible fly-fishing gear. Pack up that harmonica. Ukulele anyone?
Bike travel has evolved of late thanks to off-road adventures and with it, the bags that can be used. There are bags that need front and/or rear racks and those that don’t. Waterproof or resistant bags area a plus.
The pannier, or saddlebag, is a longtime travelers’ companion, the bags draped over the sides of a rack. The pannier is known for being a pack mule and can carry a lot from everyday items to camping gear. Use one or both. Take them off the rack and carry them insides. Drawbacks? Small stuff can get lost inside if not compartmentalized in stuff sacks, and if the bag doesn’t hang properly on a rack it can scrape heels while pedaling.
Trunk bags also fit on rear racks and generally can be used for light touring. Smaller than a pannier, they’re good for small items. But they are also progressing with some manufacturers now offering them with zip down panniers. Think of that as a Murphy bed for carrying stuff.
Handlebars are a place for a bag. Some fasten to the bar with straps while others use something of a bracket system. For a map, look for one with a clear protective sleeve. Whatever you decide, make sure the bag doesn’t mess with the gearing and braking cables, odometers or smartphone holders. Don’t put too much stuff in their either as it may impact steering and balance.
Some bags can go under your butt. Seat bags are affixed to the rails under the seat. Put the small but important items in there like tools and a patch kit. Seat bags have also grown thanks to bike packing. The small bags on steroids are larger packs that extend over the rear wheel and allow for more essentials
Frame bags are popular for bikepacking. They attach to the top tube and go along the frame. There are bags made for different types of bikes like mountain and gravel and are also sized based on the frame size as well. Bikepacking has also led to a top tube types of handlebar bags as well.
There are also fork bags that strap to the front forks. Bikepacking bags allow to replace or diminish racks and their weight. Cyclists can mix and match thus creating their own luggage transport systems which is very helpful in keeping things light and compact on whatever roads you travel.
