Mountain bike trails are not static. They change and evolve. Old 90’s trails have been modified, rerouted and improved to meet riders’ needs and to protect the land. Riders visiting other trail systems and attending trail building sessions discovered how to make safer, more fun and sustainable trails. Their goals became not only to use the land for recreation but also to protect it from erosion and damage.
Mountain bike trails need constant maintenance. Winter blowdowns, spring runoff and overgrowth impact trails. For mountain bikers, the spring ritual is to go out on the trails to clear them for riding. People officially or unofficially adopt a trail and kept it clear, always riding or walking with snippers and folding saws in their packs to cut back eye-whacking branches or tangling limbs.
Trail maintainers try to protect wet trail areas by rerouting around muddy spots or bridging them. Funky trail lines causing erosion and flow interference are reconstructed to make them ride better and reduce trail damage. Places that needed to be filled in with rocks and gravel get that treatment. Sometimes, people work alone, sometimes they organize into” trail crews” to improve and protect the trails.
When the White Mountain Chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association (WMNEMBA) was created in the late 1990s, trail work became more focused. There were special work weekends the local chapter organized. Inviting other New England Chapters to come help, everyone worked on a major trail project. That was followed by a group ride, barbecue and brews. It wasn’t all work!
WMNEMBA still schedules weekend projects, but they also have TNTs —Tuesday Night Trails — every week to complete smaller projects. These trail projects, large and small, fit well with WMNEMBA’s mission:
• Advocate for mountain biking opportunities.
• Create and maintain trails.
• Organize group efforts to get things done and to make our activities and events successful.
To find out more about WMNEMBA’s trail maintenance, I emailed questions to the chapter. I heard back from current president Jeremiah Beach, former president Rob Adair, secretary Dawn Canales and member Mike Simoneau.
My first question was, “Who decides what trails need work done and who heads up the trail work committee?” Jeremiah said trail work projects are created in many ways. Using input from riders and other trail users, as well as land managers, the trails committee meets to discuss the needs and projects to tackle.
Board of director member/vice president Mike Steward heads up the trails committee. He has several “zone leaders” that help him keep up with what’s happening on the trail network.
On the West Side Trail Zone, Adair and Rob Zimmerman are zone leaders. Adair focuses on the Marshall Conservation Trails and Zimmerman on Tent Boulder, Mineral Site and Upper and Lower Stoney Brook. NEMBA member Scott Sirotta cares for the Electric Loop and Ultimate Single Track.
This season, the West Side crew added a bridge to Quarry and worked on wet spots in T-Bone, and improving Holy Cow. Future projects include working on High School Trail (2023), pending Forest Service approval and fixing berms and putting gravel over roots on the Mineral Site trail.
In the East Side Zone, John Barley and Tony Tulip are zone leaders. This spring, on weekend trail days and TNTs, 15-year-old bridges on Pillar to Pond were repaired, replaced and added to, making them safer and protecting wet spots in the trail. The wet, rocky approach to the high bridge on the Swamp trail was improved by adding planking over the wet area. Now, there’s a long, smooth approach. More work will be done on this bridge this spring to make it safer. Stay tuned for news of more east-side trail work.
What are common reasons for working on the trails? As Jeremiah said, there’s always a need for regular maintenance such as trimming and tree and limb removal. Drainage mitigation and resolving trail damage add to the list. Maintaining, improving and replacing bridges and boardwalks are all part of the work that needs to be done to make trails safe and sustainable. As Simoneau shared, it’s all about “trail love, giving back to the community and continuing the great work of our early trail builders.”
When the WMNEMBA Trail Committee identifies trail issues, members discuss and design the work that needs to be done. They then inform landowners/ managers of that property about the proposed trail work before any work is done.
WMNEMBA has trail maintenance agreements with the town to manage East Side and West Side trails managed by the Conservation Commission. They have similar trail maintenance agreements with the White Mountain National Forest and other landowners. As Jeremiah said, WMNEMBA’s “goal is to be the partner and steward of the lands we have permission to operate on. In showing this commitment and respect, we hope to continue the relationships we have currently and also to demonstrate to any new landowner/ manager that we are good partners.”
Funding trail projects and paying for tools and supplies often come from grants and donations, as well as membership dues. The recent Pillar to Pond bridge project cost about $900. The new section of the bridge on Swamp was around $700. An upcoming project building a high school mountain bike race course on Pine Hill in partnership with USVLT is being funded with an $8500 NEMBA grant. Fundraising events like Flatbread’s “Dine to Donate” also help pay for trail maintenance.
Money alone won’t make these projects happen. They take “person power.” Jeremiah said current projects have used up at least 200 man hours from volunteers showing up for TNTs and weekend trail days. The trail work wouldn’t happen without these volunteer efforts. At a typical TNT session, Simoneau said they’ve been averaging six or eight volunteers. Jeremiah said larger weekend projects pull in even more people.
Volunteers don’t need any particular skill set or tools. Project coordinators assign them jobs and give them the tools necessary. WMNEMBA has a good assortment of hand tools — rakes and shovels — and more specific trail building tools, wheelbarrows, saws and a trailer to house and transport them. All trail volunteers have to do is show up with work clothes, gloves, insect repellent, and energy.
Check WMNEMBA’s Facebook page (facebook.com/groups/wmnemba) for a listing of TNT and other work days scheduled. Show up and they’ll put you to work.
Can’t make a work session, but want to help with trail maintenance? Another option is to be a “trail adopter.” Go to WMNEMBA’s webpage to see how (wmnemba.org/trails-adopters).
What if you can’t do back-breaking trail work? How can you support trail maintenance? Give money through donations and membership dues. WMNEMBA’s webpage has links to Paypal and their future trail maps will have a QR code for charitable contributions. Volunteer to work on funding and maintaining the 50+ miles of single track in the valley. Seek out “In-kind” donations. As Jeremiah said, “every bit helps!”
Love to ride the trails? Think about giving back and helping out in some way with trail maintenance. It takes a valley of riders to get the work done.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
