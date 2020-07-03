Sometimes you have to travel far to find good family riding places. Sometimes the riding is right in town and easy to reach. Whitaker Woods is such a place.
Situated in North Conway, near Eastern Slope Inn, it is bordered by Route 16, Intervale Crossing Road, Kearsarge Road and Mechanic Street.
There are many ways to access this gem. The easiest access is the Whitaker Homesite, right off Route 16, heading south from Scenic Vista. After you cross the railroad tracks, take a quick left into a parking lot between a white building and an old barn. That’s the Homesite where if it’s open, you’ll find restrooms and a water fountain.
If not, there’s usually a port-a-potty behind the barn. Trails go around the baseball field and fan out in different directions into the woods. If you get to the first stoplight in North Conway at Pine Street/River Road intersection, you’ve passed it.
The Whitaker Homesite parking lot gets filled up quickly with cars of dog walkers, runners and cyclists. If you find it full, drive to Pine Street and park in the parking lot on the edge of the ball field, near John H. Fuller Elementary School.
Another access point is off Kearsarge Road. Between Intervale Crossing Road and Mechanic Street, going south toward town, look for a pull-off on the right where the powerlines cross the road. A power station is across the road from the parking area. A sign for “Whitaker Woods Conservation and Recreation Area” marks the spot. Trails start past the boulders.
You can climb the Powerline Trail up and over the hill or you can branch out on side trails on the left and right of the Powerline for more technical challenges. Eventually, the Powerline Trail will arrive at the railroad tracks. If you turn left there, the Whitaker Lane Trail will take you into the main part of Whitaker Woods. Cross the tracks and pick up the Bancroft Loop to head toward the Whitaker Homesite. If you turn right, you’ll be heading toward the Intervale Crossing Road and the Intervale Post Office.
For your first venture into the woods with your kids, the Whitaker Homesite is the simplest and easiest place to find parking and trails. A map of the trails can be found at tinyurl.com/y93jha6x.
Whitaker Woods is a 180-acre, multi-use, non-motorized recreational area owned by the town of Conway. Contained within its boundaries are about 45K of trails, ranging from wide woods trails to singletrack. The wooded area is managed by the Conway Conservation Commission and the 6-acre open fields are managed by the Conway Parks and Recreation Department.
In warm weather, the woods are used by walkers, with or without dogs, runners, mountain bikers and horseback riders. In winter, the Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center manages and grooms trails to be used by cross-country skiers, snowshoers and fat bikers.
What makes Whitaker Woods a good place for family biking is its easy accessibility, proximity to town for after-ride refreshments and swimming, and relatively easy terrain with options for more challenging riding and connections to other trails.
Whitaker Woods was the place we took our kids and grandkids for their introduction to off-road riding. We started at the Homesite or John Fuller School parking lot and took a spin around the 1K Bancroft Loop. This trail is wide and flat, with not too many roots. Other trails branch off it.
A short distance from the Homesite, going clockwise on the loop, the Memorial Hospital Fitness Trail heads west across the Scenic Railroad tracks. Around the bend, a trail goes left and crosses a non-active railroad track, connecting to Whitaker Lane Trail. A left there will take you to the Powerline Trail. A right turn will take you parallel to the tracks.
There are two more options for crossing back over the tracks toward the Homesite — Schush Flats (.6K) or Fuller Trail (.3K). Both trails connect with the Bancroft Loop in a short distance. Either turn onto Bancroft to complete the loop back to where you started or take the trails directly back to the open fields. The riding on these trails is flat and easy for beginners.
For more challenging riding involving hills, single-track and varied terrain, cross the tracks and use Whitaker Lane to access Lucy Traverse to the Wellinghurst Trail, Armstrong’s Alley, Swenson’s Folly and Boulder Narrows. These trails provide good uphill and downhill workouts for bikers, runners and skiers.
Trails like Upper Schush, Gradual Trail, Vista Trail and Powerline Trail will bring you back downhill to Whitaker Lane. Sprinkled among these trails are some single-track options to add more excitement and challenge. See if you can find them.
The Powerline Trail forms a backbone for the northern edge of Whitaker Woods. From Whitaker Lane, it climbs up and over a hill and descends to Kearsarge Road. It provides a good connector to get over to Cranmore Mountain Resort where more single-track and now downhill trails exist. To connect, turn left on Kearsarge Road, go a short distance and turn right on Whitaker Lane, ride to the intersection with Old Bartlett Road, turn right, ride down to Cranmore, look for a kiosk and trails in the dirt parking lot near the now-closed fitness center. If you want to extend your ride and the kids are up for it, try this option.
A few weeks ago, my husband and I reversed this ride by starting at Cranmore, riding up to Kearsarge Road and turning into Whitaker Woods on the Powerline Trail. Rather than climb up the hill in the hot afternoon sun, we quickly ducked into the woods on the right or north side, on the Upper Perimeter Trail.
Upper Perimeter passes by a small pond and skirts the edge of the woods, past a swamp and climbs more gradually up the hill on a single track trail. Other trails branch off leading to Gradual Trail and connecting back to the Powerline Trail. On the other side of the hill, Lower Perimeter takes you back to Powerline and Whitaker Lane. Watch for adventurous single-track long the ride.
Arm yourself and your kids with plenty of water, snacks and energy and go explore the options at Whitaker Woods. Make a plan for ice cream and/or a swim after at the river or Echo Lake. Enjoy the ride and time with your kids. Have a happy and safe Fourth of July!
Upcoming cycling events
Great Glen Trails Kona Summer Mountain Bike Series — Tuesdays, starting July 7-Aug. 25, 3:30-7 p.m. This eight-week mountain bike race series is fun for adults and children. There are three course options of different lengths and difficulty: Long (5.3 miles), Short (3.9 miles) and Mini (1.2 miles). Riders pick their starting times and course. “Compete against the clock in this fun, easy-going series. Open to all ages and abilities, this is the perfect socially-distant outdoor activity you can do with the entire family.”
The cost for the series for adults is $65, juniors age 17-and-under pay $40. If you want to try it once, there’s the one-time rate is $14 for adults, $9 for juniors.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club group rides: MWVBC is starting up their group rides again, but maintaining social distance and following COVID-19 guidelines. Visit their website to find rides that fit your schedule, skills and interests: tinyurl.com/y7w4kcf6.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
