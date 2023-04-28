In Northern New Hampshire, spring is a tricky time for travel by bike or car. Snow is gone from yards and local roads, but remains on forest roads. Paved forest roads haven’t shed slippery ice and snow layers. Dirt roads remain soft and need time to dry out. Road crews have to sweep away winter debris and repair road damage. Everyone is waiting for that springtime phenomenon — the opening of gates on closed winter roads.

Why all the interest in opening these roads? For drivers, roads like Bear Notch in Bartlett offer shortcut connections to other roads. These roads cut off time and distance and add variety to the driving experience.

