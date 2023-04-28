In Northern New Hampshire, spring is a tricky time for travel by bike or car. Snow is gone from yards and local roads, but remains on forest roads. Paved forest roads haven’t shed slippery ice and snow layers. Dirt roads remain soft and need time to dry out. Road crews have to sweep away winter debris and repair road damage. Everyone is waiting for that springtime phenomenon — the opening of gates on closed winter roads.
Why all the interest in opening these roads? For drivers, roads like Bear Notch in Bartlett offer shortcut connections to other roads. These roads cut off time and distance and add variety to the driving experience.
For cyclists, opening these roads unlocks new loop possibilities. Most riders prefer these loop rides to out-and-back rides. They’re much more interesting and challenging. When winter roads open, Bear Notch Loop and other favorites are quickly added to cycling itineraries.
Some bicyclists can’t wait for the gates to be lifted. Many Mount Washington Valley riders want to be the first to pedal to the Bear Notch’s summit. In April, they go around the gate and try to ride their bikes over snow and ice to reach the top. Congratulations to Pat and John Higgins who made it last Saturday.
Once Bear Notch’s snow is mostly gone, it’s great fun to ride before the gates are open. That’s when bikers enjoy it car-free. Beware of snowmobile parts left from winter. I know firsthand that carbide studs and sparkplugs cause falls and flats. It’s a good idea to ride up and down the same side so you can spot them on the way up and avoid them on the ride down.
Riding Passaconaway/Dugway Road to Albany Covered Bridge is another cyclist’s goal. The gated road is now clear of snow but is covered in sticks. Proceed with caution.
Dirt road connectors present their own issues. Soft surfaces, puddles, ruts and potholes make going rough. Let them dry out for better riding and less road damage from tire grooves.
What roads in the Mount Washington Valley area are closed in winter? There are several sites to check to find out which ones and when they’re closed or open. White Mountain National Forest’s website (fs.usda.gov/whitemountain) has a “Featured” section called, “Forest Roads Status,” with a link to a chart of all the roads and their Facebook page notifications. The chart gives road names, forest road numbers, status (open/closed), last updates, district location and notes about who maintains them and what their winter use is.
Tuesday, I learned from Saco Ranger Station’s Elaine Swett about another useful site: “TrailsNH.com” (tinyurl.com/4t7txk68). If you go to TrailsNH.com, look for the “Info” section. It will link you to this page where it lists road closures, openings and gives a history of the usual opening and closing dates. It includes roads that are open year-round (Sandwich Notch for example) or “long term” closed (such as Rocky Branch). Hikers post updates, so the information is up-to-date. I found the site gave me lots of good information.
Why are these roads closed in winter? According to WMNF’s website, “The U.S. Forest Service closes roads seasonally for many reasons. Some roads are closed because they are not passable due to snow, snow drifts and ice or to protect the roadbed. Closed areas are open to foot traffic unless otherwise noted. Extreme damaging weather events can also temporarily close roads for safety concerns.”
Tuesday, I had the pleasure of talking to Saco Ranger Station’s Rick Alimi. He’s the US Forest Service Assistant District Ranger and is in charge of these local forest roads. He was able to answer my questions about road FR numbers, who maintains and oversees each road and when typical closing/opening dates are. We also talked about what criteria are used to decide when to close or re-open a road.
Rick told me most of the closed roads have a forest road number as well as their names, except for Evan’s Notch Road, which is just listed as ME-113.
Who’s in charge of these roads? Road maintenance and decisions depend on the road type. Rick referred to some of them as “forest highways.” These give access to the WMNF and connect to state roads. The New Hampshire Department of Transportation (NHDOT) is usually in charge of these. Examples are: Bear Notch, Evans Notch, Pinkham B, Hurricane Mountain Road, Jefferson Notch Road and Mt. Clinton Road. The Forest Service may install gates, but NHDOT and state/town road crews decide when to close or open them.
Most other forest roads are under the WMNF’s jurisdiction and are maintained by them. An exception is Passaconaway/Dugway Road, which is maintained by the town of Albany.
When do roads typically get closed and opened? Ranger Alimi said, “On paper, it says roads close around Nov. 15 and open around May 15.” The reality is roads often close and open earlier or later, depending on conditions. The Trails N.H. site was also quick to point that out. It gave last year’s closing and opening dates for each road and its history of earliest closings and latest openings dates.
When should a forest road or highway be closed? Safety is the first consideration. These roads are not maintained or plowed in winter. When enough snow/ice accumulates to make driving hazardous, the road is closed. Usually, that doesn’t happen until late November, but one year, Bear Notch was closed on October 25. I bet it was the year of the “Halloween snow.”
When should a road be reopened? Two concerns are safety and road conditions. Safety is primary. Before roads can be opened, roads need to be clear of ice, snow, and debris. Usually, that’s in mid-May, but one year, it was June 2 before Hurricane Mountain Road was opened.
Paved roads, especially those used in winter by snowmobiles, need to be swept clear of sharp objects and sticks. Bear Notch Road is usually taken care of by the Bartlett DOT shed crew. Until they sweep it, the road doesn’t open. It’s the same for the town of Albany road crew on Passaconaway.
Dirt forest road openings are usually later. Roads have to dry out completely before the forest service opens them to traffic. Those used by snowmobiles have packed snow and ice that take a long time to melt (such as Sawyer River Road and East Branch). Even when clear and the road’s crown seems dry and firm, the sides are still soft. Cars passing each other on narrow roads may sink in on the sides, causing stuck vehicles and damaged roads.
The forest service has a limited road budget that seems to be getting smaller each year. Ranger Alimi is careful with his road opening decisions to keep users safe, preserve roads and avoid expensive repairs. This year, because of late snowfall and the recent rainy period, he anticipates later openings for dirt roads than last year.
We all need patience in the spring as we wait for warmer, sunnier weather and roads to open. The weather will improve and these roads will get open when the time is right. Relax, bundle up and find those roads that are open. Keep checking those websites.
Upcoming events
14th annual Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land: May 13, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sponsored by Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club. This is a free event, appropriate for kids ages 5-11. There will be helmet fitting and bike checks, bike safety stations ride through Story Land and local police officers teaching about “Rules of the Road.”
Crank the Kanc Time Trial: May 20, 9 a.m.-noon. Put on by Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team and MWV Bicycling Club. Pre-registration is required.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
