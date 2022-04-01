On March 17, I brought my gravel bike out of the basement, pumped up the tires and greased the chain. I noticed there was a lot of “gunk” on the derailleur jockey wheels, thick as pudding. Eager to go for my first ride of the season, I ignored it.
Those dirty wheels haunted me. I knew if they were glopped up, then the rest of the drivetrain was, too. Every time I rode the bike, I added more dirt to the mix. Sooner or later, all that gunk would mess up the shifting and riding wouldn’t be fun anymore. I had to do something about it.
Yesterday, I decided to finally clean my bike. As I thought about how to do it, I realized I had made two mistakes. The first was not cleaning it before I stored it for the winter like I advise cyclists to do. If I had followed my own advice, my bike would have been ready to roll this spring. The cleanup would have been easier, too, with the hose still hooked up. I didn’t do that and now I had to deal with it.
The second mistake was trying to clean it on a very cold and windy March day. However, I needed to do my penance. I didn’t want to ruin a good bike or future ride by ignoring the dirt any longer.
How was I going to do it? The outside spigots are turned off. There would be no running water to make it easier. Knowing a bike commuter who takes his in the shower to wash off-road dirt and salt, I considered that option. That choice was out for me when my housemate said, “No!”
Could I wash it at the car wash? Do the self-wash bays have low-pressure settings? I drove there to check it out. All the settings were “high pressure.” High-pressure water can do damage to a bicycle, especially wherever there are bearings. If water gets into those, it contaminates the grease — that’s a major problem. I abandoned that option, too.
Looked like the only option left was backyard cleaning. YouTube videos show using a bucket of soap to clean the bike. That I could do, but the problem was how to rinse it off without running water. I decided a spray bottle of warm water might work.
When the sun finally came out and the temperature was above freezing, I gathered my equipment, supplies and intestinal fortitude. I dressed like a cold-weather washer — lined jeans, bog boots, wool hat, insulated waterproof gloves and a warm jacket — everything in dark colors to hide the grease.
People recommend using a bike stand to wash your bike. Having it off the ground makes it easier to get to different parts, spin the tires and gears, and move the chain. We have a Park bike stand in the basement, but I thought I could bypass bringing it up by using my hitch bike rack instead. I do like to make things more difficult for myself.
The bike rack had some issues. I had to move my bike to the outside tray to have the drivetrain on the outside where I could reach it. Though I could pedal the chain around, I couldn’t shift gears and clean all the cogs. The rack is lower to the ground than a bike stand would be, so that meant a lot of bending over. It was also hard to see and reach all the parts. Next time, I’ll use the bike stand.
For supplies, I had a gear brush, several old toothbrushes, a flat-bladed screwdriver, paper towels and rags. I also had a dish in which to put water and soap. My soap of choice was “Simple Green,” diluted. Others like dish detergent. Dawn is a particular favorite. It’s gentle but cuts the grease. My soap does that do, especially if you let it sit for a while before washing it off.
The spray bottle did its job wetting the parts, but it wasn’t great at washing them off. It wasn’t as good as having running water. The most important thing I learned in this bike washing ordeal was warm, running water is the secret ingredient to cleaning your bike easily. Alas, I had none.
With my meager equipment, I did finally get the bike a little cleaner. With a quick re-lubricating of the chain, I’m now ready to enjoy smooth riding when the warm spring weather comes back.
What should have taken me less than a ½ hour took me most of the afternoon. If only I had done it in the fall. Next year, I’ll make sure I do.
Some people are fastidious about cleaning their bike after every ride. Others take a more relaxed approach of cleaning it when it gets dirty or starts to have problems. To find out how other people approach cleaning their bicycles, I consulted bike books, online sources, and asked my commuting friends. Here’s what I found out:
Grant Petersen, author of “Just Ride, A Radically Practical Guide to Riding Your Bike” wrote, “If my bike looks dirty but works perfectly, I leave it alone. Once a year, I try to wipe off the greasy spots by the headset or on the chainstay, but some years I forget.”
Lennard Zinn, in “Zinn and the Art of Road Bike Maintenance,” describes the drivetrain as “an oil-covered chain running over gears and through derailleurs.” Because it’s exposed to the elements, it gets dirty and messy. “Frequent cleaning and lubrication are required to keep it rolling well and to extend the life of your bike.”
That’s what I’ve found in the past. If you keep up with regular cleaning and lubrication, your bike will perform better. If you ignore the “gunk,” you’ll be sorry.
Jeanne Twehous, Kennett High School nurse, and Chris Darling, Kennett High school science teacher and mountain bike team coach are people I know who commute to work by bicycle. I asked them how they cleaned their bicycles.
Chris rides almost daily from Lovell, Maine. He shared his system for cleaning his bike after winter commutes: “I have a second hose that I attached to a hose splitter, and the splitter is attached to the hot water faucet of my washing machine in the basement. This hose is then run out the basement door to a small porch in our side yard. There I have a folding ParkTool stand for the bike and an assortment of brushes. I also use a recycled spray bottle with diluted dish soap.”
After he scrubs the bottom bracket, disc brake rotors, and chain/cassette to remove road salt and dirt, he dries and lubes the chain, and the bike is ready to go for the next ride.
When Jeanne commutes in winter, she says “The most I do is wipe my bike and components down with a damp cloth and then make sure everything is dry before I put it away.” Regular maintenance keeps it working well.
Cleaning your bicycle is an important part of caring for your equipment and keeping it in good working order. If you want a good ride, keep it clean. For cyclists who missed their fall cleaning, it’s time now for spring cleaning.
Upcoming spring events
White Mountain NEMBA spring membership meeting: 4 p.m., Sunday, April 10, at Ledges Brewery in Intervale. Learn about projects, grants and trail work and elect officers.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club spring social and business meeting: 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, at Ledges Brewery, Intervale. Learn about this season’s rides, races and events.
