Ever since we moved to the White Mountains in 1989, we’ve been visiting Jackson’s Slippery Brook Road. We lived in a Merriman Forest Condo on Route 16A in Intervale that first year, so this forest service road wasn’t very far from home.
Parking our car at the winter parking lot at Town Hall Road’s end, we rode our mountain bikes on Slippery Brook Road (Forest Road 17) and East Branch Road (FR 38) which connects to it. Although the road is open to cars in warm months, the traffic was minimal. It was a good place for a family ride or rides with friends. The roads are shady, with gentle uphill grades that turned into fast, fun descents on the way back.
From the parking lot to the gate past Mountain Pond, this Slippery Brook section is less than 4 miles, one way. Stops can be made along the way to dip in the brook’s cool pools. Mountain Pond 3 miles in also offered the option of a nature hike. For those with sharp eyes, there are critters to spot along the way.
Later, Peter and I led mountain bike groups in that area. Rides could be lengthened and challenges added to the dirt road by taking spurs off it. There were epic rides that went all the way to Chatham on a snowmobile trail near Mountain Pond. Our “Tour de Valley” used East Branch Road to get to reach the East Pasture loop, descend to Black Mountain, climb up and over Dundee Road to 16A, and back up Town Hall Road.
Biking, mountain or gravel, isn’t the only thing to do on Slippery Brook Road. Around early December, the parking lot gate is closed until its spring. Then the road becomes a snow highway for snowmobilers heading to Chatham. Skiers and snowshoers use it to access the forest trails.
In fall, this area is popular with hunters, hikers and foliage seekers. In spring and early summer, anglers try their luck catching wild brook trout in Slippery Brook’s pools.
Runners, dog walkers and equestrians find the shady, low-traffic road a perfect place to exercise most seasons of the year. Wildlife watchers come here hoping to spot moose, bears and all kinds of birds.
Overnight stays are possible. Primitive roadside camping is allowed in some places along Slippery brook and East Branch Roads. Signs tell you where they are not allowed. Mountain Pond has a shelter with an outhouse only a mile in from the parking lot. I bet that gets busy in summer.
Slippery Brook Road seems close to civilization, but when you get to the parking lot, you feel its solitude. Last Tuesday, there were only two vehicles in the parking lot. I thought I saw a black dog hanging around a red truck, but there wasn’t anyone around. A quick mental revision — it was a bear cub. I glanced around for a momma but saw none. The young bruin ambled off into the bushes and left me alone.
My husband warned me when I said I was going there to bike, “It’s mighty lonely up there and there’s no cell service.” He was right on both counts — I didn’t see anyone until I got to Mountain Pond and I had only one bar — not enough to make a call.
Sometimes these out of the way, but easy to reach, forest service roads attract a certain element you don’t want to encounter when you’re alone. Free roadside campsites bring in people from all over and I’m not sure how often this area is patrolled. Shot up forest service signs tell me there can be rowdies up here.
I decided to scope out the territory by car first to get a sense of who was there. Not many campsites were inhabited — maybe two or three. I drove up Slippery Brook and then turned on East Branch Road, now open after Tropical Storm Irene damage to East Branch River’s bridge was repaired in 2015. At the bridge, I stopped to look at an old dam and campsite there. The river was very low, but still cascading over rocks. From the junction, 2.5 miles in, there’s a swamp where wildlife sighting is possible.
Past overgrown FR 38D and Bald Land Trail, I came to signs saying no camping or fires beyond that point. In the past, open sand pits here were a favorite party area. Looks like the Forest Service is trying to curtail that activity, but a bullet-riddled hiker’s sign told me they weren’t that successful.
At the turnaround where Wild River Trail goes off to the right, a lone pickup truck was parked. I turned around and headed back downhill to Slippery Brook Road.
Turning left there, I came to Mountain Pond in half a mile. Turning into the parking lot, I saw five cars from various states. I left the parking lot and drove to the gate, planning to start riding from there. A sketchy pickup parked there changed my mind.
Passing snowmobile trail 17C, I pulled back into Mountain Pond. My plan was to hike in, get close enough to the pond to take a picture and walk out. Even though the trail starts out looking wide and smooth, I know that soon changes after the plank bridges. The trail becomes rooty and rocky and often muddy. Riding a bike there is no fun! Hiking was the way to go.
Just past the junction for the 2.7-mile loop around the pond, I turned left toward the shelter. I passed a lone hiker. The bugs kept us moving. I took a side trail toward the water to get my photo. Hearing splashing in the water, I stepped out on the rocks at the water’s edge just in time to see waterfowl hightailing it over the water. On the way back, I saw other hikers on their way in. Mountain Pond wasn’t so lonely after all.
My revised plan was to go back to the parking lot and ride from there. Along the way, I stopped to photograph the extensive rebuilding that had been done on the river’s bank after a hurricane. A noise behind me alerted me to someone, coming up fast on my right. A gravel road biker passed me as he climbed the hill.
I followed him up the road and took advantage of his slowing pace as he climbed another hill, to pull ahead of him and pull off to take his picture. When he saw me, he stopped to talk. He’s a local mountain biker, Ian Fraser, from North Conway, out trying something different, riding his gravel bike up Slippery brook Road and enjoying the ride.
As I drove on, the clouds opened up. The heavy rain changed my riding plans to “another time.” I’ll be back to explore Slippery Brook Road to see what I can see.
Directions to Slippery Brook Road (FR 17): In Intervale, turn off Route 16/302 onto Town Hall Road. Follow the paved road until it turns to dirt, bear left and climb the hill. At 3.5 miles, you come to the parking lot and gate.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
