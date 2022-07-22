Ever since we moved to the White Mountains in 1989, we’ve been visiting Jackson’s Slippery Brook Road. We lived in a Merriman Forest Condo on Route 16A in Intervale that first year, so this forest service road wasn’t very far from home.

Parking our car at the winter parking lot at Town Hall Road’s end, we rode our mountain bikes on Slippery Brook Road (Forest Road 17) and East Branch Road (FR 38) which connects to it. Although the road is open to cars in warm months, the traffic was minimal. It was a good place for a family ride or rides with friends. The roads are shady, with gentle uphill grades that turned into fast, fun descents on the way back.

