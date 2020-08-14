No, Marty, road cycling is not on life support, it’s just changed for many people. It’s no longer the carefree activity it used to be. We are more aware of the dangers and risks of riding on the pavement.
As I read Marty Basch’s biking column last Friday in The Conway Daily Sun, I thought about how my view of road biking has changed over the years. I used to ride my road bike almost every day in the cycling season. I rode centuries, participated in hill climbs and triathlons, and joined group rides.
My husband (Peter Minnich) and I bike toured from Glen to Swanzey and back. We rode around Lake Champlain and across Iowa doing the Ragbrai. With road and mountain bikes, we spent a month in Quebec.
Unfortunately, certain pivotal events changed our road riding security forever. Riding east on Route 25 near Pike, we were run off the road by a young yahoo passing where he shouldn’t. Steering off-road, we narrowly escaped a head-on collision. I’m now super aware of everything around me on the roads-crazy drivers, running dogs and other hazards.
The second event happened at the Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire’s Seacoast Century. We had done this ride numerous times before, enjoying coastal scenery and comradery of riders. This time was different. When we arrived at the Hampton Beach State Park start, we heard sirens nearby.
Peter described his feelings about road riding in a letter he recently sent to the editor at The Conway Daily Sun.
“The fun of it died for me at the 40th Seacoast Century in September 2013 when a careless, fentanyl-fueled 19-year-old killed two Century riders on the Hampton Harbor bridge. We were there. We did the ride along the coast to Nubble Lighthouse and back, hearing of the accident details along the way. My confidence drained out. I feared every vehicle coming from behind.
"We never did that ride or anything like it again-too dangerous!”
The third event happened this spring. As Peter wrote, “The fun died again when veteran cyclist Dick Devellian was hit from behind and killed in Intervale in May. Road biking is not on life support; I've heard its death knell.”
These events hit me hard, too. I love to ride my road bike, but I don’t want to get hurt. For me, cycling on pavement isn’t dead, the experience is just modified. I have to be a savvy cyclist, taking into account the risks and preparing for them.
There’s no such thing as a totally safe road ride. Things can happen in an instant! However, road cyclists can be smart about where they ride and when to lessen the dangers. When I road ride, I choose my route carefully, avoiding high-speed and crowded roads. I rarely ride on weekends and go out early before the heat and traffic ramp-up. Timing and place are everything.
Who you ride with matters, too. I often ride alone, but I also like riding with a small group of friends who know what they’re doing and ride predictably. I don’t like riding in big groups anymore — too many variables.
How you ride is very important. You need to know “Rules of the Road” and know what to do in traffic situations. Communication with other cyclists and drivers is crucial. Road cyclists need to make their intentions clear. When need be, they have to “take the lane” to ensure drivers give them space. They stay hyper-alert to what’s happening around them to avoid obstacles and dangers on the road.
Knowledgeable road cyclists work hard at being “visible,” wearing bright clothing and using front and rear lights, even in the daytime. By their actions, they make their presence known on the roads. They want drivers to “see” them.
This summer, I’ve been riding dirt roads and trails on my gravel or mountain bike. I missed riding my road bike. I wanted to see what it was like to be “on the road again.” I planned to join MWV Bicycling Club’s “Tooling Tuesday” ride to see what that was about. The road bike finally rolled out of the garage.
According to Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s website, “Tooling Tuesday is a fun social ride ranging in distances of 15-25 miles. The ride routes are a rotating schedule of local valley rides. This is a morning ride lasting approximately two hours. The ride and start times are flexible and are adjusted to best meet the weather conditions. Email: toolingtuesdayride@mwvbicyclingclub.org for more information.”
Tuesday’s ride was led by Walt Jaronski. He and his wife, Denise, chose and lead these rides. It was a hot day, so the ride started early — 9 a.m. Riders parked at Depot Street then rode to North-South Road, turned right and rode south on North-South Road. At the roundabouts, I paid attention and made my presence and intentions known. At the light, we turned left onto Route 302/Eastman Road.
There was a fair amount of traffic whizzing by, but the breakdown lane was wide. My handlebar mirror helped me keep an eye on cars behind me.
At the light at Route 113 junction, the group turned right on East Main Street. Our group of five riders cycled through two traffic lights, making a right turn at Washington Street. Walt motioned the group to pull over. He reviewed the next part of the route and off we went, riding up shady West Side Road to its junction with River Road.
Walt stopped the group there to discuss our next moves. After turning right, we would cycle past First Bridge and under the trestle. Right after that, we needed to move into and “take” the left turning lane so we could make a left turn onto Main Street.
Once safely through the light, the group pedaled north on Route 16. At Scenic Vista, we turned right on Intervale Crossing Road. We stopped again to review our route.
At the top of the hill, we turned right on Kearsarge Road. Walt left us at Mechanic Street to ride home. The rest of us rode down Kearsarge to North-South Road. There, we negotiated with drivers to make our left turn. In short order, we were back at our cars. The whole ride was 18.6 miles and took us 90 minutes — not bad for a quick spin around the valley.
What I noticed on the ride was riders were very visible, with bright clothing and lights. They signaled to each other and drivers. They weren’t shy about “taking the lane.” They spun at a good pace and watched out for each other. I was glad the group was small and knowledgeable.
I can tell by cycling traffic I saw this weekend and pictures on MWBBC’s Facebook page that road biking is not dead here in the valley. While some people may have traded in their road bikes for hybrids, gravel, or mountain bikes, others are still riding the roads. They’re just being a little more cautious about where, when, and how they ride. They’re being “safety savvy cyclists.”
Whatever you ride and where ever you go, have a fun and safe ride!"
Have a great weekend.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
