Providing children with bicycle riding experience can only be a good thing. What better way to exercise and have fun? Many parents would love to see their kids riding more, but there are problems with time, supervision and safe places to ride.
In Mount Washington Valley, fortunately, three local organizations are providing those riding opportunities for young children. North Conway Community Center, Project SUCCEED at John H. Fuller Elementary School and the Bartlett Athletic and Recreation Association.
This week, I visited two of them at Whitaker Woods — NCCC and Project SUCCEED. BARA’s program doesn’t start until May 17, so I’ll visit them later and report on their program.
Last Friday (May 6), I arrived at Whitaker Woods to check out NCCC’s program. It’s offered on Fridays after school from 3:30-5 p.m. in the fall and spring, for riders in grades 2-6. Occasionally, younger riders are allowed if they have the skills and a parent volunteers.
Parents can sign their children up online at tinyurl.com/2p8yc9p2 or email Carrie McLane Burkett at carrie@northconwaycommunitycenter.org.
Session A of the spring program began on April 22 and goes until June 3 and takes place primarily in Whitaker Woods. The cost is $25 for Conway residents and $35 for non-residents.
Session B begins on June 10 and goes until June 17. This shorter session is for more seasoned riders, ready for more advanced terrain. The times will be the same, but locations will vary and transportation is required. The cost for residents is $10, non-residents it's $15.
NCCC’s Executive Director Carrie McLane Burkett started the mountain bike program in the fall of 2020 as an alternative to contact sports. When the pandemic hit, it was the perfect opportunity for NCCC to offer this outdoor alternative programming for families.
Eric Elam, an NCCC employee, or Carrie coordinate the program and ride with groups if need be. Coaches and volunteers that come out each week to ride with the kids are Leif Erickson, Foster Maxwell, Ricky Gaudreau, John McDougall, Martha Leich, Kate Battenfelder, Drea Kasianchuck and Jim Surette.
When I arrived at the Whitaker House, I spotted a large group over by the John Fuller School. Kids and bikes were everywhere, ready to ride. There was lots of excitement and energy in the air.
Eric and the coaches soon organized the kids into groups. An advanced group pedaled away to head to Sticks and Stones, where parents picked them up later. All the other groups were riding in Whitaker Woods.
I joined a small group led by Drea and another coach. Before we started, they checked to make sure everyone’s bikes were working well. We started on the flats and headed toward the railroad tracks. After we crossed them, we followed Whitaker Lane to the Powerline. Along the way, coaches checked in with kids to see if everything was going OK.
Drea told me they’ve been working on teaching the kids how to use their gears and brakes effectively. I could see riders were also learning group riding skills. Riders quickly learned to give each other space, pay attention and handle their bikes predictably.
At the Powerlines, we stopped to regroup. A rider with a shifting and seat adjustment problem had it taken care of quickly by Drea with her multi-tool. The group rode on, but I had to turn back.
NCCC’s program has been steadily growing. Parents and their children are excited about having the opportunity to ride with a group in a safe and instructive environment.
On Monday, I drove to Whitaker Woods again. I parked near John Fuller School, figuring Project SUCCEED’s mountain bikers would start from there. A group of mountain bikes and helmets lay waiting outside for riders.
John Fuller’s physical education teacher, Steve Cooney, coordinates this program.
Last fall, he ran a mountain biking program for grades 4-6 during PE class, riding twice a week.
“Every kiddo learned to bike and we had a large number who had never experienced or had the chance to really learn,” he said proudly.
In 2018, Steve purchased 17 specialized mountain bikes through the Project SUCCEED and PE budget funds. Parents donated some larger bikes for older kids. With a fleet of 20 bikes and helmets for kids to use, Steve was able to outfit all riders, either in his PE classes or in the after-school program.
Project SUCCEED’s after-school mountain bike program meets on Mondays at Whitaker Woods, having started on May 2. It is for grade 4-6 students. The kids ride from 3:30-5:15 p.m. Most of them use the school's bikes and helmets. Parents don’t have to transport bikes and helmets.
Because the bikes are the same, it’s easier for Steve to teach them how to use them. With a 1X gear system, kids only have to shift on the right.
Seven riders showed up. Steve and his assistant, Michelle Connell, helped them check their tires and seat height. The group split into two groups, with four riders joining Steve and me to ride a longer ride. Three others joined Michelle to ride easier loops near the ball field.
Before we started, Steve went over “trail etiquette.” He asked the kids what they should do if they came upon a slower walker or a dog. He urged them to stay calm and respectful, and ride single file.
At the railroad tracks, we stopped. With no planked crossing there, we had to lift our bikes over the rails. Steve reminded the riders to put their pedals in a neutral position so the pedals wouldn’t hit the rails.
As we approached bridges and junctions, Steve told the riders what was coming up so they were prepared. He encouraged students to use the right gears to make pedaling easier and more efficient. When one rider was reluctant to go over roots, Steve encouraged him to try smaller ones and keep pedaling. By the end of the ride, he was going over most of them.
Steve sees his program as more than kids riding bikes.
“The story of creating and hosting a mountain bike program at John Fuller is really a story of kids developing strong, lasting friendships through physical literacy and play,” he said. “The bikes and activity create a connection regardless of aptitude or current ability.”
Steve added: “They all have a bike, zooming and jumping together. Celebrating their time together and being active in an amazing lifetime sport/activity. Once kids have a friend to share the activity with, they really embrace it and I get out of the way and let them learn and have fun with friends.”
What I saw with both programs was young riders having fun, while learning new biking skills. They learned how to balance and steer, use their brakes and shift when needed. Some picked up mechanical skills. They also learned how to ride in a group and practice good trail etiquette. Riders gained experience in riding over different surfaces-dirt, woodchips and roots. Some even tackled bridges.
Valley children and their parents are lucky to have these mountain programs in North Conway and Bartlett where they have fun, learn, and make friends in a safe environment.
Upcoming events
National Bike to Work Week — May 16-22.
National Bike to Work Day — May 20.
Summer Race Series No. 1 — May 21 — at Great Glen Trails. For information, go to summerraceseries.com.
Celebrate Trails Day — May 23. Sponsored by Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. For details and events, go to tinyurl.com/yh7w4hzh.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
