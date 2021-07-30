Wednesday was a beautiful day — a perfect day to be out on a Valley bike ride. As I drove to Bartlett, I passed many early morning cyclists, enjoying fine, clear weather. I wanted to join them, but I was “on a mission.” My bicycle club, the Mount Washington Valley Bicycle Club (MWVBC), had been invited by Bartlett Recreation Director Annette Libby to teach BARA’s summer campers about bike safety. What could be more important than that?
When Annette’s invitation came last spring MWVBC’s Board of Directors’ response was, “Yes!” Such a presentation fits right in with the club’s goals. “Promoting safe cycling” is a key part of the club’s mission statement. “Fostering youth cycling” is another part. “Uniting cyclists throughout the Mount Washington Valley” is the third part. By presenting at Bartlett’s summer rec program, we could accomplish all three.
MWVBC members love to ride their bicycles, go on interesting cycling outings and meet other like-minded cyclists, but that’s not all they do. The club also gives to the community and promotes safe cycling by putting on events like Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land. Supporting youth cycling, they also partner with Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team to host the Crank the Kanc Time Trail Hillclimb. When the call comes out from Angels and Elves for bicycle and helmet donations, the club is quick and generous in its response.
Over the years, MWVBC has given away many free helmets to children who needed them. It has responded to requests from schools and organizations for helmet, bicycle, and money donations to help kids have safer biking experiences. When asked to teach kids about bike safety, members jump at the chance. It’s what we do!
Some bike clubs may be all about riding and racing, but MWBC has a broader scope. It is a club where the focus isn’t just on cycling. It has a vision of a valley-wide cycling community that spans the ages and experiences of all who ride bicycles. It advocates for safer roads, promotes bicycle and pedestrian-friendly communities, and strives to educate kids and adults about bicycling safely.
When MWVBC commits to an event, the request for volunteers goes out quickly via email and club website announcements. Almost as quickly, the responses come back, “I’ll volunteer!” The Bartlett Rec program was no exception. Seven volunteers signed up to help. They were willing to give up an hour of their time to help kids learn about bike safety. That’s what this club is all about.
The volunteers met at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School. As the MWVBC’s safety coordinator, I had worked out a plan beforehand and had the necessary props ready. After a brief introduction, the campers would be divided into their cohort groups. Each group would go to one of three bike safety stations — helmet fitting, bike inspections and rules of the road. Volunteers had signed up or were assigned to one of those stations. They had been briefed by email about their roles and the focus of each. With a quick review and questions answered, everyone’s station was set up and ready to go.
The program started with introductions. After we told the campers who we were and why we were there, I asked, “Who here likes to ride bikes?” Most of the kids’ hands went up. All of the volunteers raised their hands. Cycling is a multi-generational activity! From juniors to seniors, we all can enjoy riding our bikes.
The “melon” drop test was next. To illustrate the importance of wearing a helmet when biking, I put a ripe melon in a zip-lock bag and placed it in a helmet. When the kids counted to three, I tossed it into the air. It hit the pavement with a “thud.” Did the melon survive? Yes! Then, I took the melon out of the helmet and tossed it again. The results were not so good. The melon split open. Hopefully, that demonstration drove home the fact that helmets save heads and lives.
Group one then went to the “helmet fitting” station where Ellen Chandler and Ed Boyle instructed campers about how to wear helmets correctly to get maximum protection. Ellen, Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s executive director, took time off from work to help. Ed, newly retired and a new member of the bike club, offered to help, too. They did a great job instructing and engaging with the students.
Group two went to the bicycle inspection station. MWVBC’s President Gail Costello, MWVBC board member Bob Holdsworth and I went over the “ABC Quick Check” method of checking your bike for problems before you ride. We had two bikes — mine and a borrowed kid’s bike — for campers to inspect. We set it up so each bike had “problems.” Campers squeezed the tires (A equals air), tested the brakes (B equals brakes, and checked pedals, chains and gears for problems (C equals crank, chain and cassette). Then, they looked for quick release levers on each bike to make sure they were closed and tight. One last look over and shake and the bikes were inspected.
Station 3 was the rules of the road. Bette Dubois and new MWVBC member Martha Kaubris showed the campers photographs of kids demonstrating each of the nine key rules. They had to guess the rule. Was it “ride on the right,” “signal for left and right turns” or maybe “yield to pedestrians?” There was lots of good discussion going on at that station between young and older riders!
After the presentation, there was positive feedback from both volunteers, kids and the camp’s director. It seemed everyone had a good time learning and teaching about bicycle safety. It is so important for adults and children to have these discussions and unite over their mutual love of cycling.
Campers were sent home with Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire handouts to share with their parents. The handouts reviewed everything we had talked about that day. Hopefully, the adult-child discussions about bike safety will continue from there.
If you’re interested in knowing more about the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club and its mission, visit its website at: mwvbicyclingclub.org. Maybe, you’d like to join this “group of cyclists who enjoy staying in good health, the camaraderie of fellow cyclists, the social aspects and fun of cycling together and a bit of competition among friends. Our membership spans a variety of ages and cycling experiences. Most of all, we enjoy sharing the many benefits of cycling with others.” Check out what’s going on for club rides, routes and events.
MWVBC is clearly a club with the mission: “To promote safe cycling, unite cyclists and foster youth cycling throughout the Mount Washington Valley.” Join them for a ride or volunteer and you’ll see the mission in action.
Correction to last week’s “Ride to the Basin” article. In a couple of places, I mistyped the road number as “133 or 133B.” Those should read Route 113 and 113B.
Upcoming events
Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Series — Tuesdays through Aug. 3, from 3:30–7 p.m. A weekly mountain bike series for all abilities and ages. Racers can ride the long, short or mini courses.
Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7-8. Presented by Barker Mountain Bikes. Go to /greatglentrails.com/24_hogg for more information.
The 48th annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, Saturday, Aug. 21. It benefits Tin Mountain Conservation Center. For race information or to register, please visit the race website: mwarbh.org.
White Mountain NEMBA women’s rides — Every Monday. Contact Maryanne Dunfey for ride location and time at mdunfey@nemba.org or visit the website at tinyurl.com/4nhm4xsk.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
