News flash: The Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High mountain bike teams are hosting races for the Eastern Division of Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Series (NNHHSMTB) in the next two weeks. The Raiders hosted a meet on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at their Stark’s Mountain home course.

Next Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Kennett’s Pine Hill home at the top of Eagles’ Way, the hometown flock is scheduled to hold the next Eastern NNHHSMMTB race at 3 p.m. Both teams and coaches have been busy getting their courses ready.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.