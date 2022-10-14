News flash: The Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High mountain bike teams are hosting races for the Eastern Division of Northern New England High School Mountain Bike Series (NNHHSMTB) in the next two weeks. The Raiders hosted a meet on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at their Stark’s Mountain home course.
Next Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Kennett’s Pine Hill home at the top of Eagles’ Way, the hometown flock is scheduled to hold the next Eastern NNHHSMMTB race at 3 p.m. Both teams and coaches have been busy getting their courses ready.
What is the New England High School High School Mountain Bike League? It’s an organization that started over 20 years ago. In 1998, Kimball Union Academy’s mountain bike coach, Bill Farrell, Phil Ostroski and KHS’s Chris Darling wanted to create a high school mountain bike race series. They formed the Northern New England Mountain Biking League. By 2006, five high schools — some public, some private — were competing, bringing roughly 100 riders to each competition.
The league has grown to 29 schools, with over 430 riders showing up at the season opener. The league has become so popular, that it was eventually split into three divisions — Eastern, Central and Western. Kennett and Fryeburg are in the Eastern Division.
High school mountain bike teams come from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts to race together.
“The Northern New England High School League is a fall race series that is open to all high-school-aged mountain bike racers. The league is dedicated to the promotion of good health and the enjoyment of the outdoors,” its website states, and the emphasis is on having fun and building skills.
Most of the race teams come from private schools, but there are also public schools like Kennett participating. Berlin and Gorham's high schools combined forces to make a Berlin/Gorham team. There are also independent teams that have no school affiliation.
High school mountain biking is truly a team sport, with each rider contributing to the team’s overall score. At the beginning of the season, coaches rank their riders into groups — A, B, C and beginners — based on their riding ability and experience. As riders improve they may move up a category. A is the “fast” group and rides more laps on the race course, around 9 miles. B is a race group that races about 6 miles. C and beginner groups ride 3 miles at a recreational pace. Races are usually co-ed, but scoring is separated for girls and boys.
Tyler Wilson, Fryeburg Academy’s coach, has seen real growth in high school mountain biking. “It has grown a lot over the past few years and his team has doubled in size,” he said on Wednesday. The Raiders now have 23 kids on their team, with a solid 18 competing regularly at the races.
Fryeburg doesn’t have any seniors on the team, they have an even split of juniors, sophomores and freshmen. There are 19 boys and four girls participating on the team. Members of the team, according to the Academy’s website, are juniors Natalie Berry, Jonah Densmore, Austin Dorner, Felix Landon, Victor Kellas, Ryan Mead and Abigail Pratt; sophomores Jordi Gimeno Massot, Brayden Greaney; Reid Irwin, Paige Lanouette, Sawyer Nataluk, Leire Oliver Achurra and Owen Reinbach; and freshmen Myles Coleman, Dilen Drew, Bennett Harper, Rhett Harper, Collin Laracy, Noah Pierce and Connor Spofford.
Tyler has three assistants to help him with his large group — assistant coaches Emily Moulton, Jess Werner and Brylie Young. Tyler has also recruited a former student, now 25, to help him out. They split the group and ride the trails they’ve built at Stark’s Mountain. When a bus is available, they take the students to North Conway, Bethel, Maine, and other places to ride different trails.
Fryeburg’s mountain bike team is not just about riding and competing. Usually, on Fridays, they grab shovels and work on the trails. “Having 23 kids with shovels is like having a mini-excavator,” Tyler said with a big grin. The students learn how to make good trails and then get the satisfaction of riding the trails they created.
The Raiders, with permission from John Weston, Stark’s Mountain owner, have built a series of mountain bike trails that snake their way through cross-country trails. Tyler added a new connector and has plans for more trails up higher on the mountain. His goal is “get more trails in the woods to make riding more interesting and challenging.”
Teams from all over tried them out on Wednesday, before and during the race. Tyler expected between 6-12 teams. All are invited, but he never knows until race day how many will actually show up.
Over in Conway, Kennett High’s mountain bike team planned to hard at work on Friday on their home course, fixing it up for their meet next Wednesday. Coach Darling has reversed the course and is incorporating a new uphill trail into the C course. Last Tuesday, I rode it with his team and assistants. With all the work that’s been done, Pine Hill mountain bike trails are getting better and more fun to ride.
The KHS team is smaller this year but is a great group of student-athletes. There are nine Eagles (eight boys and one girl) on the team — five juniors and four freshmen. Team captains are juniors Joey Nichipor and Everett Yanelli. Other members include Stash Doucette, Shepard Hall, Jonah Katz, Josie MacDonald, Matt Reynolds, Dax Rivera and Carter Tasker.
Chris has the help of his assistants, Alec Frankel, Martha Leich, Ralph Cronin and Stephen Nichipor, and sometimes, Tamara Wood. They ride with the students and give them pointers along the way and help get the team organized.
On Tuesday, I asked the students why they came out for the mountain bike team. Several riders said it was fun and they got to ride with friends. One said he liked to “Shred the Nar!” Someone else mentioned it was a unique sport and one said he enjoyed it. Josie said for her it was a “family tradition,” something she and her dad and others in her family did. Being the lone girl on the team didn’t both her. She just liked riding with the group. This is a solid group that enjoys riding with each other.
Like Fryeburg, the students also do trail work. The Eagles have been out on Pine Hill, cleaning the trail for next week’s race. As Chris told them Tuesday, they are so fortunate to have these trails to ride right from school. Other teams in their league have to trailer bikes and students to trails to ride. Kennett has its right out the backdoor.
Sometimes, the team will take a break from trail work and training, and take the trailer and bikes to ride trails other than Pine Hill and Eastside. In a couple of weeks, when they don’t have a Wednesday meet, they’ll be heading to the Marshall Conservation Area on West Side Road to ride. Last year, Chris arranged for them and their families to try Cranmore’s downhill trails. They’re having good mountain bike experiences.
Coming up soon, on Saturday, Oct. 29, Kennett is scheduled to host the New England Championships. All the schools in the entire league are invited. The time has not been announced, but stay tuned. It should be a spectacular day of mountain bike racing with riders from all over New England. If you want to see great mountain bike action, come out and watch and cheer for your home teams.
October events
The Howler-Vintage Bike Race — Sunday, Oct. 16, in Bartlett. Registration begins at 9 a.m., races start at 11 a.m. For more information, go to: tinyurl.com/yakc9c8y.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s Fall Social — Oct. 16, 4-7 p.m, Ledges Brewery, Intervale.
Kennett High School Invitational Mountain Bike Race — Oct. 19, 3 p.m., Kennett High School. Come out and cheer for the Kennett Eagles and Fryeburg Raider teams.
Bicycle Rodeo — Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-noon, Molly Ockett School parking lot, Fryeburg, Maine. Free for area children ages 4-12. Sponsored by Lovell Recreation Department, Molly Ockett PTA, New Suncook PTA and Bike Coalition of Maine. Children will ride closed traffic skills safety course, have their helmets and bikes checked and have fun. For more, go to tinyurl.com/2v2ar376
New England Mountain Bike Championships — Oct. 29, Kennett High School.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
