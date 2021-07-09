At some point in your life, you’ll come to the realization you can’t do what you did when you were young. You can’t ride as fast and as far as you once did. Those hills you once climbed with ease are daunting. That single-track and obstacles you once hopped over stop you in your tracks. Your back, neck, hips and knees are aching. Welcome to the “aging cyclists club.”
However, with age, sometimes comes wisdom. You no longer pretend you’re a 30-something able to ride hard. You trade in centuries and hill climbs for more modest rides, but you keep riding. You do it as long as you can because it makes you feel good. The fun is still there though the fury may have been tamed.
How do aging cyclists cope? They learn to adapt their riding styles to match where they are physically and mentally. They may ride shorter distances, pick up a more moderate pace and choose a flatter route. Some may alter their riding territory to go where they feel most comfortable. They may go off-road and on trails rather than combat road traffic and hazards. Others may prefer dirt roads, rec paths and rail trails. Each cyclist has to figure out where they want to ride and how far they want to go.
Along with modifications in riding styles and places, many older riders are also making changes in their equipment to accommodate their physical changes. They may aim for a bicycle with more upright, wider handlebars to relieve strain on necks and backs. Maybe wider tires will give more comfort on the road and trails. Front and rear suspension can cushion the ride, too. Drop seat posts will make getting on and off easier. Step-through frames also make mounting and dismounting less of a chore.
When hills get to be too much, the rider can’t keep up or go as far, and the bike ride becomes more of a chore than a delight, there’s also the electric bike option. Maturing riders are discovering they can still get out and enjoy riding with friends and family when they have a little “e-assist.”
Having a motor that they can use when they need it to climb hard hills and go a little longer allows them to keep riding. Many of the pedal-assist e-bikes come with different modes that they can choose depending on how much power they need. On easy terrain, “eco” mode might be enough and save battery life, but on a steep, sustained climb, “active,” “sport” or maybe “power” might be the best choices.
There are probably active, older riders in the valley who are wondering why I chose this topic. They’re still out there cranking and going for distance, hitting the trails hard and haven’t slowed down — yet. They may never get to that point of needing to scale back their riding experiences and expectations. However, there are plenty of 60-70- and 80-year olds who have or will someday soon. This is for them. It’s OK to recognize your limits and adjust accordingly. The important thing is to keep riding as long as you can.
This column was prompted by an email from the League of American Bicyclists (LAB) announcing a new educational program, “Smart Cycling for Older Adults.” It is a series of five short videos designed for seniors who are getting on bikes for the first time or who are recently getting back to cycling as older adults. The series was produced with the support of AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) and was added to LAB’s Smart Cycling curriculum this summer.
The 20-minute module covers topics “Why ride?;” “Issues and Concerns of Older Adults;” “Where to Ride;” and “Choosing a Bike,” along with “Other Considerations for Older Adults.”
As a League Cycling Instructor (LCI), I have access to these videos that are intended for instructors to use when teaching bike safety classes to older adults. I found the modules helpful in considering what it is like for someone to start biking or return to cycling as an older adult.
First, why would people want to ride bicycles when they got older? As people retire and have more free time, they start exploring new ways to get out, exercise and socialize. Cycling fits in well. Seniors may ride to run errands, socialize with others and get exercise and fresh air. Some may use their bicycles as a form of transportation to jobs and shopping. A few may decide that racing is their thing to do on bikes. There are many good reasons for seniors to cycle.
The “issues and concerns for older adults” module helped me understand why it may be harder for seniors to ride bicycles. From my own experience, I recognize some of these. Flexibility, balance and strength all decline as we age making it a little more challenging to ride a bike. In addition, as our reaction time and cognition skills slow down, it makes it harder to make decisions and avoidance maneuvers quickly. Older adults need to take all these things into account when they’re riding.
Which leads to the topic — Where to Ride? Seniors need to know their limits and comfort levels when choosing where to ride. Many older adults opt not to ride on roads with high traffic. Instead, they’ll choose trails or low-traffic roads. They may seek out rail trails and rec paths for more worry-free riding.
Where ever seniors ride, they must know and obey the rules of the road. They need to be predictable road or path riders. Signaling for turns and being conspicuous by dressing bright and using lights are important for their safety. Older cyclists need to be able to think ahead and pay attention to what’s ahead.
Like all cyclists, they need to be “ride ready” with a bicycle in good working order, a well-fitting helmet, tools, snacks, water, sunscreen and emergency supplies and personal information.
The section of “Choosing a Bike” helped show all the different options there are for bikes, ranging from the traditional two-wheeled to tricycles, quadricycles and recumbents. There are even adult “balance” bikes and hand-operated cycles. Of course, there’s also the e-bike option.
Many regular bicycles can be retrofitted with motors or you can purchase an electric bicycle if you can find one in stock. The number one factor no matter what bike you choose is the fit. If it’s not comfortable and easy to get on or off, it might not work for you. It also needs to be easy to use, with gears and brakes you can operate.
For seniors just getting into cycling, there are resources and people out there to help you learn more about cycling safely and enjoying the ride. For you older adults who are already cycling, keep in mind there are also ways to adapt your riding style to add to your cycling enjoyment. Keep those wheels turning!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
