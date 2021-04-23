Eleven mountain bikers gathered at Hemlock Lane last Monday to do a ride on the Eastside. The Old Spokes had plans to do Cheater and Swamp Trails, then continue on Sidehill or Knot and come back Sticks and Stones and Pillar to Pond.
It was an early-season ride and some of us were just getting back in the saddle again. Like us, our bikes needed to get back in shape, too, after a long winter in basements and garages.
Martha Leich led the group toward Swenson’s tricky grout pile before we headed up Cheater. Some of us negotiated the twisty turns, rocks, roots, and quarry artifacts, while others opted to bypass those and ride the road parallel to Swenson’s. We met up at its end.
Climbing up Cheater and later Swamp, I realized my bike wasn’t shifting as cleanly as it should. I’d ask for a lower gear and it either refused or took two tries to get there. There was a rattling sound that shouldn’t be there. Then I remembered that it had been hesitating last biking season to do the same thing. Unfortunately, I hadn’t paid attention to it or fixed it. Guess what? The problem didn’t go away because I ignored it — it was worse. Time to find a mechanic.
That mechanic could be me, if I took my time, studied the problem, consulted bike repair books and videos. I’m not mechanically-minded, but I know a few things about bicycles and how they work. Fortunately, I also have a husband who is a certified bike mechanic. He could help me out. With tools, know-how and a bike stand, hopefully, we can figure out the problem and fix it. It’s now on our “to do” list.
For others, fixing bike problems is beyond their knowledge base and comfort level. Many are afraid they’ll screw it up and make matters worse. They may seek out a local bike mechanic for advice and repair. However, this year, all the bike shops are out straight fixing bikes.
Because of the pandemic, bike sales went through the roof last year as people wanted to get outside and exercise. After selling out last year’s inventory, bike shops are having a hard time this year getting re-stocked with new bikes, but they have no shortage of bicycles to repair.
I walked into Stan and Dan’s bike shop and saw it crowded with bikes. When I asked Peter Moore, “Are all these for sale?” “No,” he replied, “They’re all here to get fixed.”
Anthony Walker at The Bike Shop told me he’s working late at night to get bikes repaired and back to people to ride.
This spring, Chris Krug of Eastside Bike Guides Mobile Bike Repair posted this on his website (tinyurl.com/785daurr): “Due to a substantial increase in repair work EBG is temporarily suspending all riding instruction and guide services until further notice.”
Go to other valley bike shops and mechanics, and you’ll hear the same story. A friend told me his bike was 26th in line for repairs at a local shop. Bottom line — if your bike needs fixing and you want to go riding soon, you better figure out how to do it. That’s what I have to do.
If you’re planning on repairing your bicycle yourself, there are many online sources and books to consult.
Bike repair books: When I searched for the best bicycle repair books, I found these listed and reviewed on this website tinyurl.com/uf442rwa. I own older versions of most of these, but you want to get the latest, up-to-date editions since bicycle mechanics and technology change rapidly.
Check local book stores, bike shops and outdoor stores to see what they have in stock. Amazon carries most of these too, but I like to hold and look at a book before I buy and shop locally first.
“Zinn and the Art of Road Bike Maintenance” by Lennard Zinn and his other book, “Zinn and the Art of Mountain Bike Maintenance.”
“Richards’ 21 Century Bicycle Book” by Richard Ballantine. My 1978 copy helped me take apart my bicycle, down to the ball bearings and put it back together again. It was updated in 2001, so it may be a little dated!
“Park Tool Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair” — 4th Edition — Jan. 1, 2019, by C. Clavin Jones.
“The Bicycle Guide to Complete Bicycle Maintenance & Repair for Road and Mountain Bike” by Todd Downs.
“Just Ride: A radically Practical Guide to Riding your Bike” by Grant Peterson.
Online sources: What does everyone do these days when they want to know how to fix something? They go to You Tube! There’s a video for almost everything. It’s hard to evaluate which ones are best, so you may have to watch several to find the one that “speaks to you” and actually helps you understand your bike problem and fix it. This is what I found in my research tinyurl.com/2zhwrub5 where Cameron Summerson reviewed several videos and identified 4 that he thought were helpful. Check them out.
There’s also tinyurl.com/net4b7m8 by Blythe Copeland lists nine do-it-yourself videos for bike repairs.
Another good one is tinyurl.com/3kbpwaws by the chief editor of Onlinebikeshop reviews do-it-yourself “Bike Repair Video’s…Online Bike Mechanic Course.”
There are numerous books and online sources to help you figure out how to repair your bicycle. To find the one that works for you, you’re going to have to do some research. However, even if you’re armed with all that knowledge, you won’t be able to do much without the right tools for the job.
How do you know what tools you need? Study the repairs in books and videos and make a list of tools you don’t have. Zinn does a nice job in his books about listing tools needed for different levels of repairs, from the simplest Level 1 repairs to Level 4 — the “well-stocked shop.” “The Big Blue Book of Bicycle Repair” has “Tool Box” icons that list tools and supplies needed for each repair procedure.
Where do you get tools? If you’re lucky, you can borrow one from a friend. If not, you can buy tools at local bike shops or online. Good tools aren’t cheap, so spend the money to get a quality tool that will last. Don’t buy a whole toolbox at once, just purchase what you need to do the repair you need. Over time, if you get the hang of fixing your bicycle, you might acquire an extensive toolbox to cover most repairs.
At some point, every amateur mechanic realizes he or she is over his/her head. Recognize the repairs you can’t handle. Put the tools away, load up the bike and take it to your local bike shop. Be patient — you may have to wait a while to get it repaired, but it will be done professionally. Though it will cost you some money you’ll be back riding your bike again. That will make it well worth the wait and the money. Get it fixed.
Coming events
MWV Bicycling Club’s Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land, Glen. Saturday, May 8, 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Register online at bike reg — tinyurl.com/4a9pch4m.
Crank the Kanc on Saturday, May 15. Time trial put on by Kennett Mountain Bike Team and MWV Bicycling Club.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
