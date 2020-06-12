Who is a “vulnerable road user?” Almost anyone not driving a car or truck is vulnerable because they have limited protection, slower speeds and less visibility.
“Too Cool Traffic School” online driving school (tinyurl.com/yavo3joh) defines them as “users that have less protection, and are at more risk in traffic. These include pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists. Children, the elderly and disabled people are considered especially vulnerable groups of people, since they have physical disadvantages compared to an average road user.”
If you’ve ever ridden a bike at 15 mph or less, and been run off the road by a vehicle going 45-60 mph, you know what vulnerability is. A second of driver inattention, and you could be history. Even when I run on roads, I know I’m at risk. I have to be vigilant and ready to jump out of the way if I see a car coming at me.
Pedestrians crossing the roads, even at crosswalks or lights, run the risk of being hit by drivers who either don’t see them or care to stop. Children, the elderly and the handicapped are even more likely to hurt by drivers. Even motorcycles, that can go as fast as a car or truck, don’t stand a chance in a car/truck crash. What defense do all these users have? In a car or truck, safety features are built into the vehicles. They’re surrounded by protection — front and side airbags, seat belts and a metal and glass cocoon that surrounds passengers.
Motorcyclists and bicyclists can choose to wear helmets for some head protection, but pedestrians and wheelchair users have nothing to protect them other than their wits and attention. Bike Walk Alliance of NH shared a state Department of Safety report release on May 7 that said “pedestrian fatalities are on the rise with eight adult pedestrian fatalities resulting in a 166 percent increase from this same time in 2019 and with 34 traffic-related fatalities, up 70 percent from last year.”
BWA-NH cautioned bicyclists and pedestrians to “beware.” With traffic volumes down recently because of COVID-19 restrictions, traffic is less, but drivers are speeding more. Vulnerable road users, watch out!
What can be done to make the roads safer for all these vulnerable road users?
In a June 2017 Bicycling.com article (tinyurl.com/y78e45vr), there are many accounts of cyclists killed or injured by drivers. However, the article doesn’t stop there.
Joe Lindsey lists “Eight Things You Can Do Now.” Top of the list: “Stop distracted driving.” We all know it’s a big cause of these crashes, but how? Enforce no texting, hand-free calling and crack down on drivers driving impaired by alcohol and drugs.
No. 2: “Push for improved driver education.” A May 4 League of American Bicycling report said, “What do states teach drivers about biking? Not much.” Researching states driver manuals and curriculums, they found that “many states do not teach drivers about common safety issues faced by people biking.”
Drivers are seldom taught how to drive safely around bicyclists, how to deal with bike lanes, what cyclists’ rights are and what “dooring” is. They recommend states update their driver manuals to include dealing with bicyclists and pedestrians on the road and make it “transportation education,” not just driver education.
What should be included in all driver’s ed materials is Bike Walk Alliance of New Hampshire’s brochure (tinyurl.com/yywksnls). It educates both bicyclists and drivers about bicycle safety and “sharing the road.” On the drivers’ side, “What Every Motorist Must Know,” it lists laws designating bicycles being “vehicles” and cyclists having the same rights and duties as drivers. It mentions that drivers must yield to cyclists.
The brochure explains the “3-foot rule” where drivers give cyclist at least three feet of space when passing them, the right of cyclists to “take the lane” when needed for safety or to make a left turn. Drivers are given tips on how they can “prevent crashes” by obeying road signs and signals, watching out for bicyclists and pedestrians and communicating with signals. Drivers should “exercise due care to avoid colliding with any pedestrian or any person propelling a human-powered vehicle.” Amen to that!
No. 3: “Fight for laws that protect cyclists.” Many states have “Vulnerable Road User laws that specifically hold drivers accountable for their actions toward cyclists, pedestrians, and less protected road users. New Hampshire doesn’t have them yet, but BWA-NH has been working on it since 2015. These laws give law enforcement officers more power to cite and prosecute motorists who are endangering VRU’s by driving distracted, unsafely and not considerately around them. It also requires police to be more diligent about reporting, recording, and prosecuting drivers’ offenses.
No. 4: “Demand better infrastructure.” Building safer roads, designed for all road users, will help reduce the incidences of crashes. This may be the most effective action, but also the most expensive. It takes lots of time, energy and money to accomplish. Roads with bike lanes, connected walking/riding routes, more visibility, lighting and space for all, will help reduce crashes. With every new road design, repair or construction, there’s a chance to make the design safer for all road users.
Get involved in what’s happening in your community and ask to see and comment on future road and development plans. Advocate for safer roads.
Things you can do as a cyclist are listed in items 5-8: “ride responsibly,” “report hostile drivers,” “be visible,” and “above all, keep riding!” Lindsey urges us all to take responsibility for our actions and to do what we can do to make ourselves visible and safe on the roads. He urges cyclists in particular to be out there riding and using the roads, citing that in areas where motorists see more cyclists riding, they pay more attention to them.
A word about reporting hostile drivers. When you witness or experience a driver harassing cyclists and driving to endanger them, report it immediately. Use your cellphone to either record the incidence or take a photo of the vehicle. The more information you can give the police, the better. Oftentimes, drivers act like this because they think they can get away with it. Make sure the police know about their actions.
There’s an interesting online site for reporting these drivers, called “Close Call Database” (closecalldatabase.com). If you register on that site, you can view incidences across the country that were reported about drivers’ endangering cyclists purposely. You get an email alert if one has been reported in your area. You can learn if there are hostile drivers in your area or report them if you encounter them.
We as cyclists can only do so much to ensure our safety on the roads. Many cyclists hit by motorists weren’t doing anything wrong, but they still got hurt or killed by drivers’ actions. There needs to be a shift of responsibility to motorists. They need to be held accountable for their actions. Better driver education on how to “share the road,” with cyclists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users will help make roads safer
More laws protecting VRU’s Drivers need to be passed, and drivers need to know them and know they will be enforced. Hitting a cyclist is no “accident” — it’s a crash caused by someone doing something wrong. It’s time for drivers to take responsibility for “sharing the road” with vulnerable road users.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
