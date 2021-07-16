It’s been years since I’ve mountain bike raced. The last time was in Whitaker Woods in the Red Jersey Summer Race Series. That fateful last race resulted in an evasive move that tossed me to the ground and broke my wrist. After that, I was done with racing!
When I heard my 38-year-old son, Joe McMurdo-Minnich, and his friend, Randy Jones, had signed up for Great Glen Trail’s’ Summer Mountain Bike Series, the old race curiosity came back. I participated in this series long ago, and always liked the challenge of improving my time every week in the eight-week series.
This week, I decided to check it out and maybe race the course myself, even though my husband, Peter, warned me not to “break anything.”
I drove up to Pinkham Notch on Tuesday with my bike on the rack. I planned to purchase a “one-time” entry to try the course out. I chose the “long course” option to get the total feel of the race.
I planned to take pictures, race the course and see what happened. I had no intentions of actually “racing.”
My goal was to see what Great Glen Trails course designer Eli Walker had “cooked up” for racers. From past experiences of his Nordic Meisters, Summer Run Series and mountain bike courses, I knew it would be interesting and challenging!
The Great Glen Trails Mountain Bike Series has a long history. I asked Eli on Tuesday when it began. He surprised me with the year — 1996 — it’s been going on for 25 years! In its infancy, the race was held on Great Glen Trail’s wide carriage roads. Now, the format is a course of mixed wide gravel roads and challenging single-track.
This year’s series, presented by Camelbak, has three choices for course length and difficulty. The long course is 4 miles, the short course, 3 miles and the mini course, 1.5 miles.
Every Tuesday, from June 29-Aug. 3, racers show up for a “timed individual start” from 3:30-7 p.m. This year’s series only goes for six weeks, rather than the usual eight weeks. It was shortened to get the trails ready for the 24 Hours at Great Glen event, happening on Aug. 7-8.
Adults and children participate and many families come out to race the various courses. Adults pay $65 for the series, juniors, 17-and-under pay $40. Participants can sign up online for no fee. Go to tinyurl.com/ue96n27k to register. You can also register in person at the Great Glen Trails Shop located on the first floor of the base lodge.
One-time race rates are only available for purchase on-site, the date of your attendance. Adults pay $16, juniors 17-and-under, pay $ 9. The one-time race option is a good way to check out the course, without committing to the whole series. I signed up for that option. I had no idea what I could do or if I’d live to come back another day.
There are different categories, depending on your age, sex and course options. Each course has an expert, sport and novice option for males and females of any age — adult, master, junior and super junior.
The youngest rider Tuesday was Cole Lamontagne, age 5. The oldest was me, at age 69!
Why do the series? Like Nordic Meisters, the course stays the same from week to week. That allows participants to get to know the course and strategize how to get faster each week. Many riders aren’t racing others, they’re trying to improve their performances. They think about ways to maximize speed on downhills, climb better and pick better lines on the single track. It’s both a mental and physical challenge.
I asked my son, Joe, and his friend Randy, why they signed up for the series. Joe said, “I like it because (at least for me), it’s all about self-improvement. The same course every week gives me a chance to work on developing skills and techniques for different sections. I don’t really feel the pressure to ‘win.’ Plus, it’s a fun course-a good mix of terrain, and just long enough for a good workout!”
Randy said, “I think it’s a great event to challenge yourself while also challenging other riders.” This week, he did both when he had the fastest time in the Sport Male Category and won a performance raffle “prize.” He improved his time by 1:05 minutes over last week.
Adults aren’t the only ones getting into pushing themselves. Eli told me many of the mini course racers were now challenging themselves with the short course.
My experience was interesting. I wasn’t “race-ready,” but went for it anyway. I planned to take it easy and not get hurt! I hadn’t studied the map beforehand so I didn’t know the course and what I’d encounter. Talking to Eli and watching Joe start, I knew something about the beginning but nothing about the middle and end.
Eli told me to follow the big arrows and ignore the blue and green signs for cut-offs for short and mini courses. He warned me to watch out for large exclamation point signs he had placed on the course to alert riders to sudden turns and hazards. I learned quickly to heed their warnings.
I warmed up with Joe and Randy by riding up the hill to the Glen House Hotel, then taking the single track back down to the start. I watched them to get a sense of where I was supposed to go. Christine, the timer, gave each rider a start countdown. From a standstill, each racer cranked off the start, followed arrows up to the gravel road, before turning right to pass under the elevated bridge. Then, up the snow tubing hill, they climbed and into the woods.
I knew at some point, they’d descend near the (Mt. Washington) Auto Road on some tricky singletrack, ride the gravel back to the bridge and climb up and over it. That’s as much as I knew about the course.
When I decided it was time to race, I pulled up next to the start tent, gave Christine my name, number and course option, and went for it.
To summarize my experience, some of it was easy riding on gravel roads. Some of it was challenging slick riding on rocky, rooty single-track. There was a lot of climbing on both to challenge my aerobic capacities. I walked when the going got tough or I slipped. Whenever I saw downhill gravel, I went for it to make up time. The 3-mile marker seemed to come way too late! With a mile to go, I cranked it up as best I could, finally finishing with nothing broken — success!
The course had every feature you could imagine — gravel, hills, roots, rocks, bridges, pump track and more. For an interesting race experience, give GGT’s Summer Mountain Bike Race Series a try. You’ll have fun and learn something about your riding and racing skills.
I may have to go back for at least one more race. I know I can do better next time now that I’ve ridden the course. The bug has bitten me!
Upcoming events
Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Series — Tuesdays through Aug. 3, from 3:30–7 p.m. A weekly mountain bike series for all abilities and ages. Racers can ride the long, short or mini courses.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club guided rides — Sunday, July 18, meet at Fryeburg Visitor’s Center ready to ride at 10 a.m. There will be three rides of varying lengths and difficulties. Check the website: tinyurl.com/3jmep3w8 for more information.
Summer Race Series-July 24, Abenaki ski area in Wolfeboro to benefit the Friends of Abenaki organization. For details, go to tinyurl.com/3sjhnvmx
White Mountain NEMBA women’s rides — Every Monday. Contact Maryanne Dunfey for ride location and time at mdunfey@nemba.org or visit the website at tinyurl.com/4nhm4xsk.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
