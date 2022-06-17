Father’s Day is this Sunday. Why not take Dad out for a mountain bike ride on the West Side? This area, also known as the “Moats,” is full of both single-track and dirt road possibilities. It’s a trail and forest road network paralleling West Side Road that goes from Echo Lake south to the Mineral Site, High Street and Passaconaway Road. Accessed from different points on the west side of Conway, this area includes acres of land in the White Mountain National Forest, Marshall Conservation Area, and Echo Lake State Park.
What makes the West Side area an interesting place to ride is the various ride combinations that can be made there for novice to experienced riders. Short loop rides to epic journeys can be completed by those willing to piece together a ride. There are numerous entry points, depending on whether you want to ride uphill first or start easy on the flats.
There are three main points of entry, complete with parking options:
1. Echo Lake State Park offers two ways into its trail system — through the park itself (pay a park fee) or from the kiosk on Cathedral Ledge Road. For map, check kiosk or this site: tinyurl.com/4ktnvhue.
2. The Marshall Conservation Area on West Side Road, right before the railroad tracks, offers both parking and trail access to its trails and trails off High Street, Cedar Creek, and the Mineral Site. To see an up-to-date trail map go to tinyurl.com/nr82t4u.
3. High Street entrance — A turn off West Side Road onto Passaconaway Road will take you about a mile down to High Street on the right. Climbing or driving up that road almost 2 miles brings you to a parking area near the now-closed “Shooter’s Pit” on the left. Past that, the road forks. The road to the right is the gated Forest Service Road 379. A small parking place is to its left. The left road, FR 380, leads uphill less than a mile to the “Mineral Site” access where there’s more parking.
Challenging trails like Mineral Site Trail, High School Loop and Tent Boulder Trail are accessed from there. For a map of the trails and roads go to tinyurl.com/499bcehk.
But, back to Father’s Day forays. If a family wanted to ride the West Side, where should they start? That depends on the age, skills, interests and stamina of the riders. An epic journey might appeal to the teenager but be too much for younger siblings or older parents. The length, duration and difficulty of the ride have to be within the scope of everyone’s capabilities for it to be fun for all. So, choose a ride that’s not too hard, has some fun features and interests, and has some après-ride options like swimming and ice cream.
The Echo Lake area is a good place to start for most families. It has “bike-specific” trails, thanks to the work of Erik Nelson, assistant regional supervisor for N.H. State Parks; Chris Krug of Eastside Bike Guides; and White Mountain New England Mountain Bike Association (WMNEMBA) volunteers. They worked to connect and improve existing trails that were more suitable for riding and signed them.
They also built a beginner loop close to Cathedral Ledge Road and erected a kiosk there. Today, if you ride from one end of the network and back, you’ll cover over 3 miles of undulating terrain- just enough exercise to work up a sweat, followed by a cooling swim. More experienced riders use these trails as a warm-up and to connect to other trails outside the park.
If the family plan is to spend the day at Echo Lake, swimming, picnicking and riding, then pay the fee at the gate and park inside. Fees are $4 for adults, $2 for children 6-11, children under 5 and N.H. residents 65 or over are free.
Marshall Conservation Area is a good choice for families that want an uphill workout with downhill thrills. From the parking lot, ride past the gate and bike repair station and look for Lucille’s on the right. Lucille’s is the best and safest choice for climbing the hill to avoid the fast downhill traffic you’ll find on Shumway.
It’s wide, and though it climbs the same hill as Shumway and the road, it does it more gradually (4 percent average grade, 11 percent maximum). It’s an easier way to “warm” up. Ride past the first junction, a trail to the left. Passing a right trail, marked by a large cow bone, keep riding until you get to the second left turn. Lucille turns here. The trail levels off and traverses the hillside.
After crossing over Shumway, it meets Ingall’s Road/Red’s Trail. Turning right, finish the uphill climb. At Lager’s Lane, turn right and ride to Muzzy’s Bench, a major trail junction, with many options.
The trail system here is evolving. When the town bought the property, they hired Timber & Stone LLC, to develop a master plan. The Conway Conservation Commission trails committee reviews the plan and makes recommendations for trail development each year.
Some of the trails in the Marshall property are “machine-made, purpose-built” mountain bike trails. Shumway and Muzzy Trails were built with a mini-excavator and a lot of NEMBA volunteer effort, digging away obstacles and filling in with rotten rock. Lucille’s was created with a bulldozer, manned by Don Johnson of Forest Land Improvement. Those trails are smooth-riding, with obstacles to ride over only if you choose.
From Marshall, it’s possible to connect to High Street and Mineral Site trails by following Lager’s Lane or the snowmobile trail, Red’s Trail. When everyone in the group has had enough, Shumway Trail will be a fine finish, with its downhill swoops, curves, and optional rock features.
A few years ago, we chose the third starting option. We drove down Passaconaway Road, turned right onto High Street and parked at the Shooter’s Pit. Our aim was a mellow dirt road/trail combo. Fighting ferocious mosquitoes at the start, we rode to FR 379, went around the gate and flew down 1 1/2 mile gravel road, outrunning the bugs.
We turned right at the junction with FR 379A, heading toward Cedar Creek area. Early season beaver activity and the high water made crossing a makeshift plank bridge over Moat Brook tricky. Safely across, we sampled the “Ultimate Single Track,” connected to the “Fireline Trail” and pedaled up the “Railroad Grade Connector” to an old stone quarry. The presence of stinging insects near the rock pile warned us to not climb up closer for a better view.
We re-connected to FR 379A, turned left at FR379 and began the long climb back to the car. Back at the car, the bugs found us again and hastened our retreat.
There were other options on this ride. That’s the beauty of the West Side — there are many options for connecting trails and roads in a quiet, shady area, not overly crowded now that everyone’s sampling “hot” trails on the East Side and Hurricane Mountain Zone. Grab your dad and go for a ride.
Upcoming events
Summer Race Series No. 2: June 25, at Roger’s Crossing in Bartlett. For information, go to summerraceseries.com.
Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Race Series: Tuesdays from 3:30-7 p.m., from June 28 – Aug. 2. For more, go to tinyurl.com/2p9ysnmm.
Cone for a Cause, June 29, Trails End Ice Cream Shops, to benefit Mount Washington Valley Bicycle Club. Valley Loop Ride included starting at noon at the Scenic Vista, rated B/2.5/17.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
